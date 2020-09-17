Traveling to Northfield for a three-team cross-country meet Wednesday, Red Wing took second and third in the girls and boys races, respectively.

For the third-straight race, Nora Hanson was the top Red Wing runner as she took fourth place with a time of 20 minutes, 31.9 seconds. It was the first time all year that Hanson finished outside the top two runners, but she did add another top-five finish to her resume.

Behind Hanson, the next three Winger runners finished back-to-back-to-back in eighth, ninth and 10th place. Audrey Lahammer took eighth in 22:15.2, Annika Johnson placed ninth (22:24.5) and Bryn Guse finished 10th (22:46.3). Morgan Hanlin rounded out the Red Wing scorers with a 14th-place time of 23:46.4.

Overall, the Winger girls finished second with 45 points. Northfield was tops for the meet with 21 and Rochester John Marshall came in third with 66.

In the boys race, Red Wing took third place but had some strong individual performances with two top-10 finishes. Northfield won the meet with 19 points while JM took second with 47.

Cade Wallin was the first Winger to cross the finish line with a time of 18:37.9, good enough for sixth place. Aaron Freier was close behind as he finished in eighth place (18:44.2).

The other three scoring runners for Red Wing were Andrew Farrar in 13th place (19:08.8), Rilan Bennyhoff in 16th place (19:43.9) and Nathan Farrar in 18th place (20:07.4).

Next up for Red Wing is its second home meet of the season Thursday against Rochester Mayo and Faribault.