RICE LAKE, Wis.-- Hudson’s Anthony Weeks and River Falls’ Grant Magnuson have been the top two runners in the Big Rivers Conference this season, and Saturday, Sept. 19, Weeks avenged a loss to Magnuson in Menomonie a week earlier by beating the Wildcat senior by six seconds at the Rice Lake Invitational at UW-Barron County

Weeks’ winning time of 16 minutes, 21.5 seconds helped the Raiders to a second place team score of 57 behind Menomonie’s total of 57 while River Falls was third with 71, despite having two runners in the top ten. In addition to Magnuson’s second place time of 16:27.5, senior Brandon Nelson was eighth in 17:51.6.

After Week’s, Hudson’s next five runners all finished between 11th and 17th place, led by Anthony Czupryna’s 11th place time of 18:02.7. Taggert Ruedebusch was 14th in 18:12.2, Connor Faust placed 15th in 18:13.8, Jack Lewis finished 16th in 18:15.1, and Addisu Haverly was 17th in 18:15.7.

River Falls’ top five was rounded out by Dustin Sheely in 13th place in 18:10.7, Nathaniel Fosler 23rd in 18:38.4, and Sam Shaw 25th in 18:46.8.

Menomonie also took the girls’ team title with 37 points, 17 points ahead of second place Hudson. Host Rice Lake was third with 63 and River Falls took fourth with 87 while Chippewa Falls placed fifth with 114.

Freshman Rebecca Belany led the Raiders with a fourth place time of 20:14.8 while River Falls’ Allison Weissinger was right behind in fifth in 20:18.3. Sophomores Rubyann Mitchell and Ryleigh White gave Hudson three of the top ten finishers with seventh and ninth place times of 20:40.1 and 20:58.4, respectively.

Manon Field boosted the Raiders’ team score with a 14th place time of 21:35.1 while freshman Kaitlyn Wright was 20th in 22:31.1.

Rounding out the Wildcats’ lineup was Lilly Jensen in 12th place in 21:12.6, Morgan Prigge 19th in 22:12.8, Abigail Esterby 21st in 22:35.5, and Maiya Magnuson 30th in 23:36.9.

Hudson and River Falls will both run at the Hudson Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the middle school.

New Richmond boys win at Osceola

The New Richmond boys’ continued to dominate the Middle Border Conference this season, but Osceola made things interesting at the Osceola Invitational Saturday.

Osceola’s Quinn McDonald took the individual title but New Richmond had three runners in the top ten to edge the Chieftains by five points, 41-46, for team honors.

Tyler Harris led the Tigers with a second place time of 17:35.6 and Jacob Doehrmann was fourth in 18:18 while Eddie Noyes took fifth in 18:22.2. Mason Hughes contributed a 14th place time of 19:02.7 and Noah Harris was 16th in 19:07.2.

The St. Croix Central boys placed two runners in the top ten with Collin Hackbarth finishing seventh in 18:29.0 and Cougar Holder eighth in 18:29.2. But no other Panther finished in the top 30 and the team placed fifth with a total of 109 points. Somerset’s Zach Maitrejean finished 19th with a time of 19:41.8 as the Spartans placed seventh.

In the girls’ race the host Chieftains finished first with 39 points and St. Croix Central was second with 58 followed by New Richmond third with 67 and Somerset fourth with 102.

Mya Kizer led St. Croix Central with a second place time of 20:03.2 and Kaitlyn Carlson was third in 20:46.8 while Somerset’s Adeline Goeltl finished fifth in 20:59.2. The next three runners all came from New Richmond with Anna Fitzgerald sixth in 21:10.8, Kayla Harris seventh in 21:22.5 and CC Dietz eighth in 21:32.0.

St. Croix Central’s top five was rounded out by Sydney Carlson in 12th place in 22:39.4 and Sidnie Roshell 20th in 23:27.7. Ellie Smith was right behind in 21st place in 23:33.3.

New Richmond got a 16th place time of 23:10.4 from Kaitlyn Doehrmann and a 30th place time of 24:45.7 from Kaisa Engstrom while Somerset’s Erin Huerta finished 14th in 22:50.4, Julia Rybacki was 19th in 23:27.5, Mia Olson placed 26th in 24:05.9 and Sam Degeest was 38th in 25:32.5.

Next up for the MBC is the Prescott Invitational Thursday, Sept. 24.