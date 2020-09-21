In each of their first three meets, Ellsworth's Addison Peters and Alex Pazdernik have made incremental improvements. In their first meet, they finished just outside the top-10. The second meet saw them both crack the top-10. Now, in their third meet in Osceola on Sept. 19, they both nearly cracked the top-5.

Pazdernik was the top runner for the Panthers' boys cross-country team with a third-place time of 18 minutes, 9.3 seconds. Four seconds shy of joining him in the top-5 was Peters, who took sixth place in 18:26.1.

The boys' team completed the meet in third place with 101 points. New Richmond won the meet with 41 points, Osceola took second with 46 and Amery came in fourth with 104. Prescott took sixth place with 150 points.

Ellsworth's three other scoring runners were Kohl Flock in 20th (19:42.1), Roy Roberts in 28th (20:17.3) and Jasper Knutson in 44th (22:34.6).

Prescott's boys team was led by Eric Korfhage, who finished 15th (19:04.3). Behind him were Breckin Schommer (22nd, 19:55.6), Connor Lubich (32nd, 20:22.5), Jake Hamann (40th, 21:15.3) and Logan Stewart (41st, 21:47.3).

In the girls race, Ellsworth took sixth place (151 points), while Prescott finished eighth (185). Osceola won the meet with 39 points.

Sophie Vogel was the lone Ellsworth runner to crack the top-20 as she finished 17th with a time of 23:17.7. The other four point-scoring Panthers runners were Aubrey Wittenberg (25th, 24:01.5), Cece Groh (33rd, 24:50.5), Jocelyn Boyle (37th, 25:28.2) and Ann Lundstrom (39th, 25:36.3).

Prescott was led by Ava Budworth's 29th-place finish in 24:37.5. Behind her were teammates Kira Penk (32nd, 24:48.5), Alee Warp (36th, 25:18.6), Shelby Sizemore (41st, 26:32.5) and Mallory Boles (47th, 27:28.2).