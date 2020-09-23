Reese Anderson and Joe Kozlowski once again finished 1-2 for the Lake City boys' cross-country team, but Andrew Muenzhuber and Luke Skifton also cracked the top-5 to help the Tigers achieve the team win Tuesday at their home meet.

Lake City finished the meet with 20 team points — 27 better than second-place Stewartville. Cannon Falls came in third with 68 points.

Anderson won the boys' race with a time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds. Behind him were teammates Kozlowski (second, 17:46), Muenzhuber (fourth, 18:11), Skifton (fifth, 18:24) and Gavin Siewert (eighth, 19:18).

The top Cannon Falls runner was Jacob Wulf, who finished in seventh with a time of 19 minutes. Other Bombers scoring points were Kane Hanson (12th, 20:18), Brian Thorburn (16th, 21:33), Brighton Lochner (17th, 21:38) and Will Wagner (19th, 24:42).

Lake City also won the girls' race with a team point total of 26. The race was much tighter however as Stewartville came in second with 32. Cannon Falls was unable to complete a full point total with only two varsity runners.

Jacey Majerus was the lead runner for Lake City in the girls' race, taking second place with a time of 19:16. She narrowly missed out on first place as Stewartville's Haylie Strum finished two seconds ahead of her.

Peyton Meincke also finished in the top three for Lake City as she crossed the line in 20:49. The rest of the Lake City point scorers were McKenna Beltz (sixth, 21:45), Natalie Gates (seventh, 22:07) and Willa Field (eighth, 22:45).

Cannon Falls' two runners finished 16th and 17th. Cat Wagner took 16th in 26:04, while Randi Hanson was 17th in 26.25.