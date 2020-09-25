Hosting its first cross-country meet of the season Thursday, Prescott found itself battling for the middle ground among its conference opponents. The Cardinals boys' team finished in fifth place, while the girls' team took seventh. Ellsworth finished one spot ahead of Prescott in both events, as the boys took fourth and girls, sixth.

Kira Penk led Prescott's girls team with its second-best finish of the season as she took 14th place with a time of 22 minutes, 59 seconds. The other Cardinals scoring points in the girls' race were Ava Budworth (27th, 24:00.4), Alee Warp (35th, 25:02.8), Shelby Sizemore (41st, 26:01.3) and Jessie Urman (43rd, 26:14.1).

Ellsworth's girls team also had a runner place in the top-15 as Sophie Vogel recorded the team's best individual finish all year, taking 15th in 23:00.4. Behind Vogel were Aubrey Wittenberg (20th, 23:30.2), Cece Groh (28th, 24:06.0), Ann Lundstrom (32nd, 24:45.3) and Jocelyn Boyle (34th, 24:51.2).

In the boys race, Alex Pazdernik and Addison Peters once again had top-10 finishes for Ellsworth as they took sixth (17:54.2) and 10th (18:13.1), respectively. As a team, Ellsworth finished with 101 points, good for fourth place but 20 points shy of third-place St. Croix Central.

The other Panthers' runners scoring points were Kohl Flock (17th, 19:01.4), Roy Roberts (30th, 20:51.6) and Jasper Knutson (38th, 22:03.0).

Prescott's boys' team was led by back-to-back finishes by Breckin Schommer and Eric Korfhage, who finished 22nd (19:25.5) and 23rd (19:32.1), respectively. The rest of the Cardinals' lineup included Connor Lubich (28th, 20:23.5), Logan Stewart (33rd, 21:13.7) and Jake Hamann (35th, 21:25.7).