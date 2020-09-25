Nora Hanson put in her fastest time at a home meet and was rewarded with her first-ever varsity cross-country race win. The Red Wing runner finished her race in 20 minutes, 19.03 seconds — nearly an entire minute quicker than Rochester Mayo's Arely Jaime-Luevano, who finished second.

As a team, Red Wing tied with Mayo for second place with 48 points. Faribault won the girls event with 31 points. The Wingers did have two other girls finish in the top-10, however.

Annika Johnson and Audrey Lahammer came in sixth (21:47.54) and eighth (21:57.08), respectively. Elaina Borgschatz and Bryn Guse also scored points for Red Wing as they finished 16th (24:01.49) and 17th (24:04.10), respectively.

In the boys race, Red Wing came in third place with a score of 66 points. Mayo won the event with 20 points and Faribault was second with 45.

Aaron Freier recorded only the second top-5 individual finish for a Winger runner this year as he also put together his best home meet time of the year to take fifth place in 18:42.17. Freier was the only Red Wing runner to crack the top-10 as Andrew Farrar came up just shy by taking 11th in 19:13.68.

Rounding out the rest of the point-scoring runners for the Red Wing boys' team were Rilan Bennyhoff (14th, 19:33.82), Nathan Farrar (17th, 19:43.08) and Simon Gadient (19th, 20:54.02).

Red Wing has one remaining meet on the schedule — Oct. 1 in Winona — before taking part in the Big 9 championship in Owatonna on Oct. 9.