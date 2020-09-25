Goodhue was host to its second cross-country meet of the season on Thursday, with Pine Island and Rochester Lourdes visiting Rosie Park. Although the Wildcats had the luxury of competing on their home turf, it wasn't enough to move beyond third place in either the boys or girls race.

Pine Island won the girls race with a team point total of 33. Lourdes came in second with 45, and Goodhue was right behind with 46. In the boys event, Lourdes won with 35 points, Pine Island finished with 36 and Goodhue had 58.

Madisen Betcher was the top runner for Goodhue as she took fourth place in the girls event with a time of 22 minutes, 37 seconds. The Wildcats had a three runners land in the top-10 — Betcher, Torrie Rehder (seventh, 23:15) and Kaelynn Ryan (10th, 23:37). The two other point-scoring runners for Goodhue were Madison Bartholome (12th, 23:46) and Lily Peterson (13th, 23:57).

Anna Peikert of Lourdes won the girls race with a time of 21:06.

In the boys race, Goodhue had their top three runners finish grouped together. The problem was they placed seventh, eighth and ninth.

JJ Bien led the way with a seventh-place time of 19:10, followed by Torii Opsahl (eighth, 19:18), Lucas Bortz (ninth, 19:18), Ryan Bortz (16th, 20:43) and Alex Nelson (18th, 20:50).

Lourdes had the winning runner in the boys race as well — Kevin Terlington (17:21).