HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson senior Anthony Weeks won the boys’ individual title on his home course but River Falls edged out the Raider boys for second place behind Menomonie at the Hudson Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hudson Middle School.

Menomonie also took the girls’ title ahead of the host Raiders while River Falls finished fourth.

Weeks collected his second individual title in two weeks by posting a time of 16 minutes, 37.5 seconds, 10 seconds ahead of River Falls’ Grant Magnuson. But the Wildcats finished with 62 points compared to Hudson’s 64 to finish second in the team standings. Menomonie won the team title with 35.

“The humid weather and soft ground made for a tough course,” River Falls’ coach Kari DeLuca said. “Times were a little slower across the board, but this was the most aggressive and competitive we have run all season, both teams. I was very pleased, I think we are finally finding our stride as a team.”

Brandon Nelson was the second Wildcat finisher with an eighth place time of 18:04 and Dustin Sheely was 13th in 18:34.6 while Nathaniel Fosler was 16th in 18:50.3 and Sam Shaw was 23rd in 19:12.4.

Hudson received a ninth place time of 18:09.3 from Henry Czupryna and Jack Lewis placed 17th in 18:51.3, Jack Olson was 18th in 18:53.8 and Connor Faust took 19th in 18:57.1

In the girls’ race, Hudson’s Rebecca Belany and Rubyann Mitchell crossed the finish line together with Belany placing sixth in 21:02.4 and Mitchell seventh in 21:02.7. River Falls’ Allison Weissinger was close behind in eighth place with a time of 21:08.1.

Ryleigh White gave Hudson three of the top ten finishers with a 10th place time of 21:31.2 and Manon Field was 14th in 22:10.1 while Kaitlynn Wright finished 18th in 22:28.7 to give the Raiders a team score of 55. Menomonie won the team title with 39.

River Falls fourth place score of 94 was rounded out by Lilly Jensen in 15th place in 22:11.2, Ellen Rayne 22nd in 22:40.2, Morgan Prigge 23rd in 22:43.5 and Abigail Esterby 26th in 23:03.7.

The Raiders and Wildcats will run again Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lake Wissota Golf Course before the Wildcats host a WIAA regional meet Saturday, Oct. 10, at the high school.

“The kids definitely miss having fans and parents at the races,” DeLuca said. “We are looking forward to having that home meet so our parents can come and watch.”

Tiger boys take Prescott Invite

New Richmond had the top three finishers in the boys’ race to take first place at the Prescott Invitational Thursday, Sept. 24,

Max Blader won the individual title in 16:40.5, Cale Bishop was second in 16:51.4 and Tyler Harris placed third in 17:05.0 while Eddie Noyes was 12th in 18:38 and Jacob Doerhmann placed 13th in 18:46.9 to give the Tigers a first-place team score of 31. Osceola was second with 44 while St. Croix Central was third with 81.

The Panthere had a pair of top ten finishers in Jakob Eggen in fifth place in 17:39.9 and Cougar Holder ninth in 18:03.6. Somerset, who finished sixth, was led by Breckin Schommer with a 22nd place time of 19:25.5 while teammate Eric Korfhage was 23rd in 19:32.1

In the girls’ race, St. Croix Central claimed two of the top three times with Mya Kizer placing second in 19:54.8 and Kaitlyn Carlson third in 20:17.6. Sydney Carlson gave the Panthers three runners in the top ten with a ninth place time of 22:11.0 and Ellie Smith was 16th in 23:14.3 while Sidnie Roshell placed 19th in 23:27.7.

Osceola won the girls’ team title with 34 points while St. Croix Central was second with 49 and Somerset took third with 94 and New Richmond was fourth with 118.

Adeline Goeltl led the Spartans with a fifth place time of 20:58.8. Erin Huerta placed 13th in 22:52.0 and Julia Rybacki was 17th in 23:19.8 while Mia Olson finished 23rd in 23:48.1 and Sam Degeest was 36th in 25:06.9.

New Richmond’s girls were led by Anna Fitzgerald in sixth place with a time of 21:08.9.

The Tigers will host the New Richmond Invitational this Saturday, Oct. 3, beginning at 11 a.m. at Paperjack Elementary School.