For the first time since Aug. 27, the Red Wing girls' cross-country runners took first place as a team. The Wingers traveled to Winona on Thursday and the girls' team scored 18 points compared to the Winhawks' 41 to win the dual.

The boys' team scored 39 points, losing to Winona by 19.

Red Wing's girls team had the top four runners, led by Nora Hanson's first-place finish in 20 minutes, 3.8 seconds. Audrey Lahammer took second (21:23), Annika Johnson placed third (21:43.1) and Bryn Guse finished fourth (22:35.3). Morgan Hanlin was the final point-scorer for Red Wing as she finished eighth (23:24.8).

In the boys' race, Aaron Freier once again led the Wingers with a third-place showing (18:43). Behind him were Andrew Farrar in sixth (19:09.5), Rylan Bennyhoff in seventh (19:13.2), Casey Larson in 11th (19:46.8) and Nathan Farrar in 12th (19:58.2).

Next up for Red Wing is the Big 9 Conference tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Owatonna.