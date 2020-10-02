Goodhue was host to Cannon Falls and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday and came away with a split victory. The Wildcats' girls cross-country team won with 24 points, while the Z-M/K-W boys won with 21 points.

In the girls' race, Z-M/K-W's Natasha Sortland crossed the finish line first with a time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds. Madisen Betcher of Goodhue took second in 22:08 — a school record — while Bobbie Rae Benson of Z-M/K-W rounded out the top three with a time of 22:52.

Goodhue's four other point-scoring runners finished in fourth through seventh place, led by Torrie Rehder (23:01). Behind Rehder was Kaelynn Ryan in fifth (23:17), Lilly Peterson in sixth (23:27) and Madison Bartholome in seventh (23:37).

Z-M/K-W had their remaining point-scoring runners place in the next three spots. Hailey Grudem took eighth (23:49), Raelynn Stiller finished ninth (23:49) and Siddha Hunt placed 10th (23:55).

Cannon Falls only had two runners thus wasn't able to compete for team points. Randi Hanson led the Bombers with a 13th-place finish (24:30) and Cat Wagner finished right behind in 14th (24:32).

The boys race was dominated by Z-M/K-W as they had five runners in the top seven. Preston Ohm won the race with a time of 18:19. He was followed by teammates Sam Knowlton in third (18:50), Kayden Rodrick in fourth (19:09), Ryan Lexvold in sixth (19:21) and Blake Lockner in seventh (19:29).

Cannon Falls took second as a team with 45 points and was led by Jacob Wulf's second-place finish of 18:22. Kane Hanson was the second Bomber to cross the finish line as he took eighth place (19:29). Following those two were Brighton Lochner in 10th (19:54), Thorfin Lundell in 12th (20:34) and Brian Thorburn in 13th (20:50).

Goodhue struggled to keep pace on its home course as Torii Opsahl was the only Wildcat to crack the top 10 with a fifth-place time of 19:10. The rest of Goodhue's point-scorers were Alex Nelson in 11th (20:26), Devon Hublit in 14th (21:26), Trent Heitman in 15th (21:29) and Kelby Heitman in 16th (21:34).

Lake City cruises at home meet

Lake City had little resistance at its home triangular on Tuesday as it won both the boys and girls races.

In the boys' race, the Tigers were led by Joe Kozlowski's first-place finish of 16:32. Following Kozlowski were Reese Anderson in second (16:54), Luke Skifton in third (17:39), Andrew Muenzhuber in fourth (17:46) and Eric Anderson in seventh (18:41).

Cannon Falls took second as a team, with Wulf leading the way. Wulf finished in sixth place (18:25), followed by Kane Hanson in 10th (19:02), Lundell in 11th (20:31), Thorburn in 12th (20:32) and Lochner in 13th (20:47).

Jacey Majerus won the girls' race with a time of 19:30. She was followed by fellow Lake City teammates Peyton Meincke in second (20:27), McKenna Beltz in fifth (21:46), Willa Field in sixth (21:47) and Natalie Gates in seventh (21:56).

Cannon Falls was led by Wagner's 13th-place time of 24:27 and Randi Hanson's 17th-place time of 27:06.