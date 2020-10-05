NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- New Richmond swept the top three spots in the boys’ race and CC Dietz and Anna Fitzgerald both finished in the top five for the Tigers girls on their home course at the New Richmond Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Oct. 3, at Paperjack Elementary School.

Tiger teammates Max Blader and Cale Bishop took the boys’ race down to the wire, with Blader edging Bishop by three-tenths of a second at the finish line to win with a time of 15 minutes, 56.2 seconds. Teammate Tyler Harris was third in 16:12.7.

Eddie Noyes was the fourth New Richmond finisher in 14th place in 17:28.8 and Aidan Johnson was 15th in 17:44.2 to give the Tigers a first place team score of 35, four points better than second-place Osceola. Ellsworth was third with 84.

Somerset finished sixth in the team standings with 160, led by Zach Maitrejean in 21st place with a time of 18:13.8. Landon Wilson was 28th in 19:13.4 and Freddie Richert placed 35th in 20:27.9 while Bobby Churchich finished 37th in 20:42.1 and Morgan Svejcar was 39th in 20:52.

Keegan Jorgensen led St. Croix Central with a 39th place time of 20:48.3 and Ethan Gardener was 44th in 21:16.3 while Carter Brunclik finished 46th in 21:25.0 and Max Pellettier was 49th in 22:16.7.

In the girls’ race, Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich led from start to finish to win with a time of 18:45.4 but the battle for second place came down to New Richmond’s Dietz and Somerset’s Adeline Goeltl, with Dietz edging Goeltl by six-tenths of a second with a time of 19:31.8.

Osceola also took the team title with a score of 32 and New Richmond was second with 57 while Somerset took third with 87.

Fitzgerald gave the Tiger girls two of the top five finishers with a fifth-place time of 19:47.6. Katelynn Doehrmann placed 12th in 21:27.2 and Mariah Russel was 17th in 22:02 while Kaisa Engstrom rounded out the Tigers’ score with a 21st place time of 22:14.1.

Somerset got a boost from Erin Huerta’s 13th place time of 21:32.0 and Julia Rybacki was 18th in 22:02.4 while Mia Olson was 22nd in 22:16.6 and Marissa German finished 31st in 23:10.3.

Aubri Petersohn led St. Croix Central with a 26th place time of 22:51.4 while Anna Bartig finished 49th in 25:57.2

The Middle Border Conference teams will race again at the Amery Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 6.

RF’s Magnuson wins at Chippewa Falls

So far this season Hudson’s Anthony Weeks and River Falls’ Grant Magnuson have taken turns winning the Big Rivers Conference boys’ races, and Thursday, Oct. 1, it was Magnuson’s turn to take the individual title at the Chippewa Falls Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Magnuson took the lead at the two-mile mark and held off Weeks by four seconds to win with a time of 16:26.8.

Menomonie swept the team titles and Hudson was second in both races while the Wildcats earned a pair of fourth-place finishes.

In addition to Weeks’ second-place time of 16:30.9, Henry Czupryna gave the Raiders boys two runners in the top ten with an eighth-place time of 17:30.1. Addisu Haverly finished 15th in 17:45.7 and Taggert Ruedebusch was 16th in 17:45.8 while John Hambleton rounded out the team score with an 18th place time of 17:58.0.

Dustin Sheely turned in a personal best time of 17:32.8 to place 11th for the Wildcat boys and Brandon Nelson was 13th in 17:38.1 while Sam Shaw finished 27th in 18:37.8 and Nathaniel Fosler was 29th in 18:39.7.

In the girls’ race, River Falls’ Allison Weissinger held off Hudson’s Rebecca Belany for fifth place with a time of 19:55.7 while Belany was sixth in 19:57.1.

Hudson’s Rubyann Mitchell was right behind Belany in seventh place in 20:07.1 and Ryleigh White finished 20:30.9 while Manon Field finished 18th in 21:17.1 and Kaitlyn Wright was 22nd in 21:45.1.

Lilly Jensen contributed a ninth-place time of 20:25.0 for River Falls and Morgan Prigge finished 19th in 21:20.6 while Ellen Rayne was 21st in 21:36.0 and Abigail Esterby was 27th in 22:00.0

River Falls will host a BRC meet this Saturday, Oct. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. at the high school.