Ellsworth's girls cross-country team had its best finish of the season Tuesday in Amery with a second-place showing. The Panthers finished the MBC meet with 92 points — two ahead of Amery and nine ahead of New Richmond. St. Croix Central won the girls meet with 26 points.

Leading the charge for Ellsworth was Sophie Vogel's first top-10 race of the season as she took ninth place in 23 minutes, 1.3 seconds. Aubrey Wittenberg and Cece Groh placed in the top-20 with times of 23:36 and 23:58.3, respectively. Wittenberg came in 14th and Groh placed 16th. Rounding out the Ellsworth scorers were Jocelyn Boyle (26th) and Ann Lundstrom (27th) who finished in 25:09.2 and 25:11.3, respectively.

Prescott finished sixth as a team with 135 points. Kira Penk recorded the Cardinals first top-10 individual finish of the season with her sixth place time of 22:40.1. Behind her were Ava Budworth (17th, 24:02.9), Shelby Sizemore (30th, 25:28.3), Mallory Boles (38th, 26:27.3) and Elsie Dempsey-Rice (45th, 28:03.4).

In the boys' race, Ellsworth and Prescott tied for fourth place with 107 points. Coincidentally, the top of the leaderboard was a tie as well — St. Croix Central and New Richmond logged 51 points apiece to tie for first place.

Ellsworth's Addison Peters once again finished towards the top of the field, but this time he landed in the top-5 for the first time this season. Peters finished in 18:21.4 to finish in third place. Teammate Alex Pazdernik also had a strong race as he took 11th in 19:10.6. Behind them were Roy Roberts (22nd, 20:39.6), John Gillespie (38th, 22:11.1) and Carsen Stockwell (41st, 22:18.9).

Prescott was paced by Tyler Loucks' 12th-place time of 19:18.2, followed by Connor Lubich (16th, 19:53.9), Breckin Schommer (17th, 20:08.3), Jayde Canfield (32nd, 21:43.2) and Jake Hamann (36th, 21:49.1).