With limits on outdoor gatherings, this year's Big 9 cross-country championship was split into two days. The girls had the first crack at the course on Thursday at Brooktree in Owatonna.

To keep race contestants limited, schools were broken up into four separate heats — Red Wing taking to the course in the second wave. In that group, Red Wing had the race winner with seventh grader Nora Hanson finishing in 19 minutes, 52.7 seconds.

Once the four groups completed their races, all of the athlete's times were combined to form the full conference grid. As a team, Red Wing took ninth place with 209 points. Just ahead of them were Rochester John Mayo and Rochester Mayo with 200 and 202 points, respectively. Owatonna was the conference champion with 69 points.

Hanson's time held up well against the full grid of conference opponents. In the final results she took fourth place. Audrey Lahammer was the second Winger to cross the line with a time of 21:36.6 — good enough for 35th place.

Red Wing's final three point scorers were Annika Johnson in 43rd (22:02.7), Bryn Guse in 61st (23:00.7) and Elaina Borgschatz in 66th (23:28.1).

The Red Wing boys' cross-country team will begin their race at 2:45 p.m. Friday.