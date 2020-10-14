AMERY, Wis.-- Max Blader, Cale Bishop and Tyler Harris finished one-two-three and New Richmond’s top five runners all finished in the top 16 to lead the Tiger boys to the team title at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championships Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Amery.

Blader and Bishop went to-to-toe at the finish line with Blader edging his classmate by four-tenths of a second for a winning time of 16 minutes, 59.4 seconds. Harris was third in 17:01.8.

Eddie Noyes contributed a 14th place time of 18:20.7 and Aidan Johnson was 16th in 18:32.3 to give the Tigers a first place team score of 36. Osceola was second with 52 and St. Croix Central placed third with 90 followed by Amery with 110, Ellsworth with 121, Prescott with 135, Somerset with 193 and Baldwin-Woodville with 211.

The St. Croix Central boys picked up a pair of top ten finishes, with Jakob Eggen placing fifth in 17:29.2 and Cougar Holder sixth in 17:45.6. Colin Hackbarth finished 19th in 18:55.9 and Micah Larson was 28th in 19:40.2 while Max Kusilek rounded out the Panthers’ score with a 32nd place time of 19:56.8.

Somerset was led by Zach Maitrejean in 22nd place in 19:16.4 while Landon Wilson was 38th in 20:31.8. Bobby Churchich finished 42nd in 21:11.0 and Freddie Richert was 43rd in 21:20.2 while Morgan Svejcar was 48th in 22:00.2.

On the girls’ side, Osceola edged St. Croix Central by 11 points with a winning score of 42 while New Richmond was third with 76.

Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich took the individual title with a time of 19:13.2 while a pair of Panthers took the next two spots, with Mya Kizer second in 19:41.8 and Kaitlyn Carlson third in 20:11.3.

Sydney Carlson was the third Central finisher in 11th place with a time of 22:01.9 and Ellie Smith placed 18th in 22:20.2 while Anna Sauer was 19th in 22:27.9.

New Richmond’s girls also had two runners in the top ten with Anna Fitzgerald fourth in 20:39.9 and Kayla Harris ninth in 21:52.4. Katelyn Doehrmann finished 12th in 22:05.3, Kaisa Engstrom was 25th in 23:29.3 and Mariah Russell finished 26th in 23:32.0.

New Richmond’s boys and girls will move on to the WIAA Division 1 subsectional Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Rice Lake while St. Croix Central and Somerset will run in the Division 2 subsectional in Somerset. The sectional meets are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, with the Division 1 race in Chippewa Falls and the Division 2 race in Barron.