Although Ellsworth didn't achieve the team success it had hoped for Tuesday at the Middle Border Conference cross-country championship in Amery, the Panthers did have a pair of top-10 finishes and another inside the top 15.

The top overall runner for Ellsworth was Addison Peters, who took seventh place with a time of 17 minutes, 57.60 seconds. Behind him for the Panthers' boys cross-country team were Alex Pazdernik in 13th (18:18.5), Roy Roberts in 25th (19:26.8), Kohl Flock in 31st (19:53.6) and Carsen Stockwell in 45th (21:22.0).

As a team, the Panther boys took fifth place — 11 points behind fourth-place Amery and 14 points ahead of sixth-place Prescott.

The top Prescott boys runners were Tyler Loucks in eighth place (17:57.9), Eric Korfhage in 26th (19:27.9), Breckin Schommer in 29th (19:45.8), Connor Lubich in 33rd (19:58.1), and Logan Stewart in 39th (20:40.8).

New Richmond had the top three runners in the boys race — Max Blader in first (16:59.4), Cale Bishop took second (16:59.80) and Tyler Harris in third (17:01.8). New Richmond also won the championship as a team. The Tigers had 36 total team points, compared to Osceola's 52 and St. Croix Central (90).

In the girls race, Ellsworth again finished one spot ahead of Prescott. The Panthers had a team cumulative of 126 points to earn sixth place, while Prescott had 168 points for seventh.

Ellsworth's top runner was Sophie Vogel who placed 10th in 21:55.8. Aubrey Wittenberg was the next Panther across the line to take 23rd (22:58.8). Following behind the top two were Cece Groh in 25th (23:22.2), Chloe Van Watermeulen in 35th (24:14.0) and Jocelyn Boyle in 36th (24:14.2).

Prescott's top girls runner was Kira Penk, who took 22nd (22:33.6). Ava Budworth followed behind in 30th (23:47.1). The remaining Prescott runners were Alee Warp in 37th (24:27.6), Mallory Boles in 42nd (24:59.5), and Shelby Sizemore in (25:27.6).

Rachel Ulrich of Osceola won her event. Mya Kizer and Kaitlyn Carlson, of St. Croix Golf Course, finished second and third. Osceola claimed the MBC title for the girls race with 42 points, followed by St. Croix Central with 53 points and New Richmond with 76.