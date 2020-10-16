Up against the largest quantity of opponents this season, the Red Wing girl's cross-country team held up well against the top-shelf competition. With 17 teams total in the Section 1AA cross-country meet on Thursday, the Wingers finished in the thick of it all — tied for ninth place with Lakeville North.

The battle for ninth through 11th place was fierce as Red Wing, Lakeville North and Rochester John Marshall all finished within two points of each other. The former two had 283 points, while JM finished with 285. Farmington won the section title with 30 points, while Lakeville South finished as runners-up with 48 points. Rochester Century was a distant third, totaling 101 points.

Individually for Red Wing, Nora Hanson continued to showcase her abilities with a 13th-place time of 19 minutes, 29.4 seconds. Had there been a state cross-country meet, she would have qualified for it. As one of 10 seventh graders in the meet, she easily finished ahead of her peers — the next closest being more than a minute behind her. A sign that she should have many promising years ahead of her.

Behind Hanson, Audrey Lahammer was the only other Winger to crack the top-50. Lahammer finished 47th with a time of 21:03.3. Annika Johnson took 69th (22:15.7), Morgan Hanlin placed 73rd (22:22.9) and Elaina Borgschatz rounded out the lineup with a 81st-place finish (22:34.6).

Although the girls had a strong performance, the boys struggled to keep pace with their peers and finished 15th with 389 points — five points ahead of last-place Byron.

It wasn't doom and gloom for the Wingers, however. Aaron Freier continued his strong season by finishing inside the top-50. His 18:04.9 time was good enough for 48th. Looking at it purely from grade level, Freier was the 13th-fastest sophomore in the meet — a sign that a state qualification in the years ahead isn't out of reach.

Red Wing's four other scoring runners populated the bottom quarter of the top-100 runners. Cade Wallin was the second Winger to cross the finish line, taking 77th (18:49.6), followed by Andrew Farrar in 79th (18:52.8), Rylan Bennyhoff in 90th (19:09.1) and Nathan Farrar in 101st (19:44.3).

Lakeville South took the section title with 51 points and Rochester Century was runners-up with 57 points.