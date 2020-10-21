The difference in advancing to the WIAA Division 2 Section 1 cross-country race and being sent home was razor thin for the teams competing in the subsectional race on Monday in Somerset. Seven teams competed for two spots in the girls race, while eight teams vied for two spots in the boys race.

Ellsworth found itself outside looking in for both races, as did Prescott. The margin of error was much smaller for Ellsworth however as the Panthers were eight points out of second place in the girls race and five back from second in the boys race. As a result, the Panthers' team cross-country season has ended.

In the boys' race, Bloomer and Altoona advanced to sectionals with 64 and 69 points, respectively. St. Croix Central and Ellsworth tied for third with 74 points and Elk Mound wasn't far behind in fifth with 82. Prescott finished a distant sixth with 139 points.

Although Bloomer and Altoona finished first and second as a team, they combined to have only three runners place inside the top 10. That meant that the race to take one of the five coveted spots available for individuals to advance to sectionals not on an advancing team was fierce.

St. Croix Central's Cougar Holder and Jakob Eggen claimed two of those spots by placing first and second, respectively, in the boys' race. Ian Hazen of Elk Mound took the third spot with his fourth-place finish. With two spots remaining for the taking, Alex Pazdernik and Addison Peters of Ellsworth ran well enough to claim the remaining vacancies. Pazdernik took fifth place with a time of 17 minutes, 11.65 seconds, while Peters placed seventh in 17:30.54.

Prescott's Tyler Loucks missed the cut by 20 seconds as he took 10th place in 17:50.15.

The rest of Ellsworth's scoring runners were Roy Roberts (18th, 18:30.38), Kohl Flock (19th, 18:34.15), John Gillespie (25th, 18:59.36). Scoring points for Prescott were Logan Stewart (29th, 19:25.89), Breckin Schommer (32nd, 19:35.73), Jake Hamann (33rd, 19:36.32) and Matthew Lynes (35th, 19:45.0).

In the girls' race, Ellsworth narrowly missed out on the cut, taking third place with 78 points — eight behind second-place Altoona. St. Croix Central won the race with 24 points.

Similar to the boys' race, however, Ellsworth advanced two runners individually. Sophie Vogel finished in fifth place with a time of 21:19.74 and Cece Groh took 14th in 22:16.83 — both claimed a spot in the sectional race.

Prescott's Kira Penk secured a spot at sections as well with her time of 22:08.76 and 11th-place finish.

Other runners scoring points for Ellsworth were Aubrey Wittenberg (18th, 22:53.09), Chloe VanWatermeulen (19th, 22:56.86) and Jocelyn Boyle (22nd, 23:04.58). Prescott's remaining runners were Ava Budworth (17th, 22:31.57), Alee Warp (28th, 23:56.68), Mallory Boles (34th, 24:28.66) and Shelby Sizemore (39th, 25:42.18).

The WIAA Division 2 Section 1 cross-country meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 in Barron.

Spring Valley boys advance to sections

In the fight for positioning in the WIAA Division 3 Section 2 cross-country meet, Spring Valley advanced its boys team and one girls runner, while Elmwood-Plum City came up empty-handed in both races.

Spring Valley took second place in the 2A subsectional boys race on Monday with a total of 67 points. The Cardinals finished 12 points behind first-place McDonnell Central and five ahead of third-place Clear Lake.

Top runners for Spring Valley included Charlie Maier in fifth place (17:24.62), Blayne Gregg in ninth (18:01.78), Matt Thoms in 15th (18:30.66), Ryan Burr in 18th (19:03.11) and Logan Vorlicek in 22nd (19:19.04). Elmwood-Plum City had three runners compete in the boys race. They were Austin Bartz (21st, 19:14.16), Josiah Donato (34th, 20:49.94) and Ryan Rupakus (41st, 21:42.76).

In the girls' race, Spring Valley came up short as a team, taking third place with 91 points. Well clear of the Cardinals in second place was Glenwood City with 44 points. Colfax won the meet with 37 points.

Lydia Hannack was the top Spring Valley runner and the lone Cardinal to advance to sectionals. She took 12th place with a time of 22:32.12. Other Cardinals scoring points were Allison Graham (16th, 23:26.29), Claire Anderson (17th, 23:27.40), Kaitlin Graham (31st, 24:40.10) and Grace Webb (38th, 25:47.80).

E/PC had two runners in the girls race — Anna Blandford (21st, 23:47.86) and Rylynn Yoder (30th, 24:36.67).

The WIAA Division 3 Section 2 cross-country meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 in Durand.