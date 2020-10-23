With eight inches of snow on the ground in Rice Lake Wednesday, Oct. 21, conditions for the WIAA Division 1 subsectional were more conducive to cross country skiing or snowshoeing than a high school cross country race.

In the end, Hudson’s girls and New Richmond’s boys advanced as teams to Saturday’s sectional in Chippewa Falls, along with individual qualifiers Grant Magnuson and Lilly Jensen of River Falls, Anthony Weeks of Hudson, and Anna Fitzgerald of New Richmond.

River Falls’ coach Kari DeLuca said the snow made for a new and interesting experience for the runners.

“Never in my coaching career have I had a team race in snow like this,” she said. “It made for a tough course. Only the strong survived this one.”

Hudson proved to be the strongest on the girls’ side with the Raiders edging Menomonie by one point with a first place score of 49. Freshman Hailey Loewe paced the Raiders with a winning time of 20 minutes, 22.24 seconds and Alicia Belany was seventh in 21:29.43 while Rubyann Mitchell finished ninth in 21:32.35, Ryleigh White was 13th in 21:56.15 and Kaitlyn Wright placed 19th in 22:36.2.

Fitzgerald grabbed the third individual qualifying spot by finishing sixth overall with a time of 21:10.96, while Jensen earned the fifth and final individual spot with a tenth place time of 21:44.49, just ahead of Wildcat teammate Allison Weissinger’s 11th place time of 21:45.76.

“Lilly has a very promising running future in front of her,” DeLuca said. “She is a natural runner and tough as nails; a very good combo.”

River Falls’ senior Grant Magnuson pulled away from New Richmond’s Max Blader to win the boys’ individual title with a time of 17:21.9.

“Grant ran fantastic,” DeLuca said. “He really wanted this win, so it was fun to watch him take the lead at the 3k and go after it.”

Blader led New Richmond to a second place team finish with a total of 73 points, 23 points behind Menomonie, with a second place time of 17:26.44. Teammate Cale Bishop was close behind in fourth place in 17:32.66 while Jacob Doerhmann finished 13th in 18:37.93, Aidan Johnson was 24th in 19:18.7 and Noah Hughes placed 30th in 19:37.2.

Hudson senior Weeks joined Magnuson as an individual qualifier with a fifth place time of 17:43.98.

Hudson’s boys just missed moving on as a team with a third place score of 75, two points behind New Richmond, while the River Falls’ boys finished sixth with 112. On the girls’ side, River Falls was fourth with 101 while New Richmond was seventh with 155.

DeLuca said the snowy course tested the perseverance of all the runners.

“It was a great test in adversity,” she said. “I think they will always remember this one.”