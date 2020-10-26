For the first time in school history, Spring Valley is sending its boys' cross-country team to state. The Cardinals traveled to Durand on Saturday for the WIAA Division 3 section meet with two state berths up for grabs.

Spring Valley claimed the final state spot with its second-place team finish. With 46 team points, the Cardinals finished eight points behind first-place McDonnell Central and 14 ahead of third-place Cochrane-Fountain City. Whitehall placed fourth with 90 points.

Leading the charge for Spring Valley was junior Charlie Maier with a race time of 17 minutes, 29.6 seconds to take sixth-place overall. Behind Maier were teammates Blayne Gregg in 12th (18:25.2), Matt Thoms in 18th (18:53.6), Ryan Burr in 22nd (19:21.3) and Logen Vorlicek in 23rd (19:21.5).

Spring Valley also had one participant in the girls' race. Lydia Hannack was the lone Cardinal representative at the section meet, finishing in 30th place (23:53.2). Her time was not quick enough to advance to the state meet.

The WIAA Division 3 state cross-country meet will take place Saturday, Oct. 31 in West Salem.

Ellsworth, Prescott seasons end at sections

Ellsworth and Prescott didn't send their whole teams to the WIAA Division 2 section meet in Barron on Saturday, but they were both represented individually.

The Panthers sent four runners to the meet — two each in the boys and girls races. Prescott on the other hand, had only one representative in the girls race.

Alex Pazdernik was the top performer of the Ellsworth runners, taking 11th place in 17:31.8. His time was 7.8 seconds off from qualifying for the state meet. Senior Addison Peters was the second Panther across the line, finishing in 18th in 18:05.7.

In the girls' race, a pair of seniors represented Ellsworth. Sophie Vogel crossed the finish line in 22:08.9 — good enough for 20th place, while fellow Panther Cece Groh completed the race in 22:59.6 to take 31st.

Prescott's lone runner, senior Kira Penk, placed 27th with a time of 22:36.1.