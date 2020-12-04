NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond senior Max Blader has been rewarded for his strong showing during the fall cross country season by being voted the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association District 1 Runner of the Year by the district coaches.

District 1 consists of 66 schools in Northwest Wisconsin.

Blader helped lead the New Richmond boys to the Middle Border Conference championship and was the MBC and sectional champion before placing sixth at the WIAA State Meet Oct. 31 in Hartland. The Tiger boys finished eighth at state as a team.

In addition to his District Runner of the Year honor, Blader also earned a spot on the WCCCA Division 1 All-State First Team.

River Falls senior Grant Magnuson was awarded Division 1 all-state second team honors after placing 10th at state while Hudson senior Anthony Weeks and New Richmond senior Cale Bishop each received honorable mention. Weeks finished 16th at the Division 1 state meet while Bishop was 18th.

St. Croix Central senior Jakob Eggen earned honorable mention to the Division 2 all-state team after his 18th place finish at state.

Area girls who earned all-state honors include Hudson’s Haley Loewe and St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer and Kaitlyn Carlson.

Loewe finished seventh at the Division 1 state meet as a freshman to earn all-state first team honors while Panther senior Kizer was named to the Division 2 all-state second team by virtue of her 12th place finish and sophomore teammate Carlson received honorable mention after finishing 20th.

The St. Croix Central girls finished sixth at the Division 2 state meet as a team.