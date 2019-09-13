The Prescott senior is the athlete who has to wait for his coaches to unlock the weight room at 7 a.m. during weekdays in the summer.

He’s the athlete whose workout regimen goes above and beyond the mandatory orders given by his coaches.

He’s what Prescott head football coach Kevin Haglund describes as “the epitome of what small-town athletics need: blue-collar, hardworking, three-sport athletes.”

Anfinson has set himself up for athletic success. However, football, his most beloved sport, hasn’t always loved him back.

Anfinson, a two-time co-captain for the Cardinals football team, earned his first varsity start on the gridiron back in 2017. Since then, the Cardinals have gone 4-17, and Anfinson has suffered two sidelining injuries.

Some players may be turned off by the frustrations Anfinson has met, tempted to give up on the sport that hasn’t always rewarded their dedication. But Anfinson doesn’t see it like that.

‘There was just something about it’

After some hesitation, Anfinson returns to the beginning of his high school career when asked to narrow down when football became his favorite sport.

“In middle school, I played baseball, basketball and football, and I’ve always just liked all of them about the same,” Anfinson explained. “And then when I got to high school, I wasn’t really sure, and then I think maybe like sophomore year I just began to like it more. There was just something about it.”

Anfinson’s “it” mirrors that of most current and former football players, and no hesitation proceeds his next answer.

“I think it’s just like the brotherhood and being close with other people on the football team and just knowing that they’ve got your back,” Anfinson said. “Out of the three sports, it’s the most family-oriented. You have to have a bond, I’d say.”

Well, couldn’t that be said about all sports? Anfinson doesn’t back down — football still stands out to him.

“I would say you all have to do your own job, and if you don’t do your job, everything is going to go wrong,” Anfinson said. “You can’t win football games if not everyone is doing their job at that exact moment. It’s a lot of trust. You have to be willing to trust the other person. A running back can’t be an all-star running back if they don’t have an all-star line. An all-star line can’t be an all-star line without an all-star running back. They’ve just got to work together and play as a unit.”

The unity felt while padded up with his teammates plus an early-realized talent made Anfinson fall for football and commit to making the weight room his sanctuary.

“There were mornings where I would drive by the baseball field on my way to open the weight room and he would be taking cuts at 6:30 a.m., come lift at 7 a.m., and then shoot hoops for an hour after his workout,” Haglund said. “I also heard some kids say they would see him running a few miles prior to coming into the weight room and gym.

“He's always had this type of work ethic. He's usually one of the first ones in and last ones out — always with that huge smile on his face, always leading by example, working hard, and coaching the younger kids up.”

Anfinson can confirm this was his regular offseason workout schedule, but he doesn’t consider it irregular or worthy of praise. It was just something that he had to do.

“It’s been tough to progress like I wanted to with some injuries, but it’s just the best way to get better, especially as a three-sport athlete,” Anfinson said.

Dealing with injuries

Anfinson experienced his first major injury during his sophomore year of baseball while warming up for a game in New Richmond when a ball snagged the lip of the Tigers’ field, shot up and smacked Anfinson in the forehead. A bone was fractured, surgery was required. Anfinson rocked a head cast for a week and would see the bench and limited physical activity for much longer, but his upbeat attitude didn’t take a beating.

“They said it was stronger than it was before, so maybe it’s a good thing it happened,” Anfinson said.

The following summer was more laid back than Anfinson would have preferred, but he still did whatever he could to better himself and his team.

“It didn't matter what the setback was, he was still there every day doing what he could,” Haglund said. “I remember last summer he wasn't able to lift for a few weeks, but he still showed up every single day and did cardio, core and stretching, which speaks volumes about his character and work ethic. He knew what was expected and didn't use an injury as an excuse.”

Anfinson’s football teammates recognized his commitment and voted him a co-captain the following fall. He was the only junior to be given the leadership position.

“Riley was elected last year, not just for his playing ability, but because of the person he is,” Anfinson’s current co-captain Joe Schulte said. “He is always positive and is always doing what’s best for the team — even if it’s not what’s best for himself. He is an outstanding athlete, but that’s not why he was voted captain. He would do anything to see this team succeed.”

Despite Anfinson’s efforts, the Cardinals didn’t find much quantifiable success in their 0-9 2018 season, but this only fueled his drive to improve.

The winless season was on his mind when he waited in the parking lot for Haglund to open the weight room at 7 a.m. over the summer, and it was what drove him to the track to run 40s and mile repeats without any orders from coaches to do so. But after another offseason of making the weight room, high school gym, Firehall Field and track daily stops, another setback challenged Anfinson’s commitment to football.

Anfinson went in for a tackle in the Cardinals’ first game of the 2019 season against Rhinelander and remembers receiving a “good knock” that “rung the bell a little bit.” Anfinson finished out the first half of the game but was convinced by his coaches and trainer not to risk his health after things became foggy at halftime when he began to show signs of a mild concussion.

“It was a really big bummer,” Anfinson said. “I was super down about it, and I couldn’t believe it happened. I really didn’t want to come out of the game. I just remember I went home and I put a sheet up on my window and I just kind of sat in a dark room. It wasn’t terrible. I could still go out and do some stuff, but I primarily just stayed in my room.”

The most difficult repercussion of his injury came the following week when he was forced to sit out of his team’s Week 2 game against the Durand Panthers.

“It was awful,” Anfinson said, answering the question before it was even finished. “I just remember we had one of our corners out, Gabe Stubbe, and it just like, through my head, I was like, ‘Why did I have to be hurt?’ I felt kind of guilty. We were just scrambling for people to play.”

Of course, Anfinson was the only one who blamed himself, and he used his guilt to record a game-high 17.5 tackles against the Ellsworth Panthers in his return the following week.

“Riley has overcome a lot of injuries,” Prescott’s head basketball coach Nick Johnson said. “Never once did I see him feel sorry for himself. He always maintained a positive approach and rebounded as quickly as possible.”

Anfinson’s superior play wasn’t enough to pull off a win against the Panthers, and his team was still in search of its first win of the season after Week 3. But once again, Anfinson hasn’t given up on the sport that’s presented him with plenty of Friday night heartbreak.

“I think this senior class has been through two 0-9 seasons, and we had a taste of 4-5 season, and I just don’t think that’s ever left our minds,” Anfinson said. “We really want to win. And we don’t just want to win one game. We want the playoffs, we want to make it, we want to go far, and we really just want to pave the way for years to come.”

Anfinson has been up against the odds for most of his football career, but he doesn’t see himself as a martyr for the cause who’s gotten the raw end of the deal for three seasons. Rather, he’s just a kid who loves playing football with his teammates, learning from his coaches and immersing himself in a bond that can’t be replicated.

In Anfinson’s eyes, football has loved him back.