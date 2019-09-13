The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves didn’t do themselves too many favors in the first half of their 33-8 Week 4 loss to the Clear Lake Warriors.

The Warriors (3-1 overall, 1-1 Lakeland Conference) scored 16 seconds into their Lakeland Conference matchup against the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (1-3 overall, 0-2 Lakeland Conference) after Ivan Ruble cut middle then shaded left and ran along the Wolves’ sideline for a 56-yard touchdown carry.

“All right, so that’s how that’s going to go,” EPC’s defensive coordinator said after Ruble’s early touchdown.

He wasn’t wrong.

The Warriors struck again after Jarrett Marlett picked off Zack Phillips’ first pass attempt of the night and ran it back to EPC’s 8 yard-line. Ruble finished the Warriors’ drive 1 minute, 29 seconds later with a 3-yard carry. The Wolves blocked the extra point attempt but faced a 14-0 deficit due to unforced errors and a lacking offensive line that was missing two starters.

Clear Lake widened the deficit to 20-0 at the 6:21 mark of the first quarter after the Wolves’ first three-and-out series turned into a 48-yard punt return.

The Wolves recorded five yards of total offense in the first quarter and failed to complete a first down.

“I thought after the first few series we picked it up, but we were in such a hole that obviously it was a long way to come back,” EPC’s head coach Mike Birtzer said. “The heart was there, but there were some execution things that were a struggle.”

The Wolves showed improvement defensively in the second quarter in which the Warriors were held to one 17-yard touchdown reception from Brett Benson, but the offensive struggles continued. The Warriors picked the Wolves off three times and forced four EPC fumbles — two of which resulted in turnovers.

“(Phillips) was getting pressure, and then quarterbacks get happy feet,” Birtzer said. “That’s what occurred there, and it was hard for him to get his reads with people in his face. We need to pick up the inside blitzes and we just didn’t do a good job of that.”

Despite the 26-0 halftime deficit, the Wolves came out with persistence in the third quarter and recorded more first downs in their first drive of the second half than they did in the first 24 minutes of the game. The Wolves’ defense matched the offense’s effort and held the Warriors scoreless throughout the third quarter.

The Wolves were able to avoid a shut-out loss with a 7-yard touchdown carry from Dalton Binkowski at the 3:28 mark of the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Warriors in the slightest.

The Wolves’ pride was there, but it couldn’t negate their early, avoidable errors.

“There is frustration,” Birtzer said, “but at the same time, it’s not going to do any good to do anything other than just fix what we’re doing wrong and move forward.”

The Wolves will travel to Turtle Lake (3-1, 1-1) on Friday, Sept. 20, to continue their conference play. Birtzer said fine-tuning his team’s offensive line will be the main focus prior to Week 5’s game against the Lakers.

WISCONSIN AREA SCORES

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

Next Week: The Spring Valley Cardinals (4-0 overall, 1-0 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) will host the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (0-4, 0-2) for their homecoming game.

Prescott 35, Amery 0

Next Week: The Prescott Cardinals (1-3 overall, 1-1 Middle Border Conference) will look to continue their winning streak in Somerset (1-3 overall, 0-2 MBC).

St. Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14

Next Week: The Ellsworth Panthers (3-1 overall, 1-1 MBC) will attempt to bounce back from their first loss of the season in Amery (0-4 overall, 0-2 MBC).



