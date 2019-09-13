The New Richmond and Baldwin-Woodville football teams went into Friday’s game both hoping to come out as a co-leader in the Middle Border Conference.

It was Baldwin-Woodville that earned the distinction. The Blackhawks took advantage of two major New Richmond mistakes, turning them both into touchdowns, to defeat the Tigers, 16-14. B-W and St. Croix Central are now tied at the top of the MBC standings with 2-0 records. New Richmond joins Osceola, Ellsworth and Prescott as teams with 1-1 records. The Tigers will face another of the unbeaten MBC teams next Friday when they play at St. Croix Central.

Both B-W scores came off turnovers. The first came in the second quarter when the Blackhawks blocked a Tiger punt, with B-W senior Tshaj-Luag Lee returning the ball 18 yards for the score. The second Blackhawk score came with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Hawks intercepted a Tiger pass, returning the ball to the Tiger 6-yard line. Two plays later, the Hawks scored on a 9-yard pass to make the score 16-7.

The final score came on a 38-yard Tiger drive, after a long punt return by Kennan Stowers. Joe Powers scored on a 22-yard run, making the score 16-14. B-W then held the ball for the final 7:35 of the game on one of several lengthy drives the Hawks had during the game.

Friday’s loss was extremely frustrating for the Tigers. The Tiger defense was able to come up with numerous stops when B-W got near the Tiger goal line, but the Blackhawks had an advantage in time of possession that Tiger coach Reggie Larson called “insane.”

The Tiger offense struggled in all facets, with less than 100 yards passing and running. B-W double-covered New Richmond top receiver Joey Kidder.

“He’s going to see that sort of coverage every week,” Larson said, saying the Tigers have other good receivers and they need to get them more involved in the offense.

Larson was more forgiving of the defense, which was missing several players. Larson said players like Charlie Olson, Daniel Curry and Mason Erickson weren’t in the varsity defensive plans at the start of the season, but because of the injuries, they were thrust into key roles. Larson said all three showed they can handle play at the varsity level.

Another noteworthy defensive effort came from linebacker Cooper Strand, who came up with several key plays against the run and the pass.

The Tigers’ best offensive possession of the game was its first. Nolan Eckert returned the opening kickoff to the B-W 47. The Tigers mixed runs by Powers and a 10-yard catch by Caleb Eastep to get into scoring position. Strand scored the touchdown from three yards out, putting the Tigers up 7-0 with three minutes elapsed.

Powers finished as the Tigers’ leading rusher with 54 yards. Tim Salmon completed 8 of 19 passes for 82 yards.