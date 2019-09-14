The foundation of the Somerset football program is built upon the ability to run the ball.

So when the only two Spartan touchdowns came on long passes, it shows why the Spartans came out on the losing side of a 14-12 decision at Osceola on Friday.

The loss sets the Spartans back to 0-2 in the Middle Border Conference this season, while Osceola improved to 1-1.

The Spartans will play at home this Friday, with Prescott as the opponent. Prescott is coming off its best performance in two years, a 35-0 win over Amery on Friday.

The Somerset players and coaches knew that Osceola was going to try to win Friday’s game in the trenches. Osceola gave New Richmond a battle the previous week, with all of Osceola’s offensive success coming behind a sturdy offensive line and fullback. The Chieftains followed the same gameplan on Friday.

“We saw the fullback dive 50 times,” said Somerset coach Bruce Larson. “It’s high school football, the team that owns the line of scrimmage wins.”

Osceola’s first touchdown came off a 65-yard drive, with the ball rarely getting outside the tackles.

Somerset had occasional offensive success, but wasn’t able to sustain any drives. The Spartans were hoping to run the ball outside, which was successful in the previous game against St. Croix Central.

“That was disappointing. We should have been able to get outside better than we did,” Larson said.

Somerset was able to cut the margin to 7-6 on a halfback option pass, with receiver Henry Dendinger making a leaping catch in the end zone. Dendinger went up over an Osceola defensive back to make the catch, which came on a fourth-and-long situation.

“It was a helluva catch,” Larson said.

Osceola scored again in the fourth quarter. Osceola carried a long punt return down the sideline to the Somerset 8-yard line. The Chieftains were eventually able to punch the ball into the end zone.

Somerset scored its second touchdown with 90 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Ryan Kelly lofted a pass down the sideline. Halfback Riley McGurran was streaking down the sideline on a wheel route, making a nice over-the-shoulder catch in coverage.

In both of Somerset’s chances at two-point conversions, the Spartans had blocking breakdowns that caused the play to be short-circuited. It was a problem that plagued the team all night, resulting in the team relying more heavily on passing.

Larson said special teams were another factor that worked against the Spartans. Osceola had an average starting position on drives at the 45-yard line, while the Spartans averaged starting at the 31. That discrepancy, combined with Osceola’s assertive play, gave the Chieftains the upper hand.

“They took it to us. They were the aggressor all night,” Larson said.

Larson said it’s time to start from the ground up as the Spartans look to get the program working back in the right direction. He said the team needs to get better in all phases of the game by the time it takes the field Friday against Prescott.