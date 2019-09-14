Hastings Raider football hosted the South St. Paul Packers Friday night, Sept. 13, at Todd Field at McNamara Stadium and confluence of Friday the 13th and a full moon must have worked some kind of weird magic as the Packers upset the Raiders 10-7. The Raiders were rolling after a big win at Park that saw their offense really start to click and the defense was stout in both their wins. While the defense continued its solid play, the Hastings offense took a step back as they struggled to move the ball at all until the fourth quarter.

It was Tackle Cancer Night and Parents Night at Todd Field as the stands took on a distinctive pink hue. Randy Shaver of KARE 11 broadcast from Todd Field and was there personally to accept Hastings’ donation to the Randy Shaver Tackle Cancer Fund. Hastings raised just shy of $4,000, which was presented to Shaver by cancer-survivor Melissa Black, a Hastings teacher, and her family Charlie (husband) and sons Marcus and Donovan. Black then read a poem about cancer to all those in attendance and she, Shaver and all other cancer survivors were honored during a ceremony.

It looked like the Raider would continue the momentum from the previous two weeks when they forced the Packers to punt and senior McSorley broke a 20-yard run. However, they were forced to punt as well which set the tone for almost the entire game. The two teams exchanged punts for the rest of the first quarter until Hastings hit on another big play, this time a 34-yard pass down the left sideline from senior quarterback Dylan Wagner to senior wide receiver Danny Brown as the quarter ended.

However, just like with McSorley’s run, the Raiders could not capitalize and were forced to punt. The exchanging of punts continued until South St. Paul started a drive at the 50 yard-line with 5 minutes, 42 seconds and took almost all that time before kicking a 24-yard field goal to lead 3-0 with 23 seconds left in the first half. After a big return by McSorley on the ensuing kickoff, Hastings took one shot downfield which fell incomplete and then wound down the rest of the half and the Packers led 3-0 at halftime.

The Raider offense started the second half with the ball but were forced to punt and South St. Paul took advantage. They started at the Hastings 44 yard-line and eventually scored from 3 yards out to led 10-0 with 8:53 left in the third quarter. The Raiders started their ensuing drive deep in their own territory after a penalty on the kickoff return but were able to get their running game started with a couple of first downs. However, after escaping pressure Wagner was intercepted in his own territory and South St. Paul had another short field. The Packers’ drive took almost the rest of the third quarter but the Hastings defense stood firm and South St. Paul turned the ball over on downs at the Raider 10 with under two minutes left.

Hastings was unable to take advantage and punted as the game switched to the fourth. After a Packer punt, senior Colby Zak came in at quarterback and was intercepted at the Packer 42 with less than eight minutes left. The Raider defense lifted up their teammates by forcing and recovering fumbles on South St. Paul’s next two possessions, but Hastings could not take advantage as they turned the ball over on downs and missed a 23-yard field goal. The Raiders got the ball back with 1:51 left in the game down 10 at their own 29 and that’s when the fireworks started.

Wagner connected with senior wide receiver Will Johnson on slant for 32 yards and then hit senior wide receiver Joe Nauer for a 25-yard score to make it 10-7 South St. Paul after the extra point was good by senior kicker C.J. Brenny. With just 48 seconds left, Brenny booted an absolutely perfect onside kick which Hastings recovered at the Packers’ 45. The Raiders continued to move the ball through the air but missed a 40-yard field goal on fourth down to tie the game and the Packers were able to run out the clock to secure their 10-7 win.

The Raider offense really started to click in the fourth quarter but head coach Dana Strain said it was not because of any big adjustment.

“Just better execution, we started going downfield a little bit more and you just start getting a couple of first downs, you start taking what they give you,” he said. “Early on it was just one thing here or there that prevented us from getting first downs and when you’re not getting first downs you’re not getting into any kind of rhythm or flow. We just weren’t clean enough offensively.”

A lot of credit can be given to the South St. Paul defense, especially their front seven that limited the Raiders to just 82 yards on 21 carries.

“They’re (the Packers) good up front and they’re tough to move, “ Strain said. “Their nose (nose-tackle) is excellent so they gave us fits in the run game a little bit. We just needed to convert more of our opportunities when we had them, we didn’t do that enough.”

McSorley led the Raider rushing attack with 16 carries for 73 yards, while Johnson went 13 yards on an end-around. Combined, Wagner and Zak completed 10 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Jackson Kirchoff, Nauer and Brown all had three receptions apiece while Johnson had one catch. Brown led all receivers with 46 yards while Nauer had 44 and a touchdown. Johnson had 32 and Kirchoff 25.

Meanwhile, the Raider defense bent but did not break. They allowed 226 yards rushing and touchdown on 51 carries, but never gave up the big play and the Packers had just 20 yards passing. Strain said that the defense struggled a little bit early but improved as the game went on.

“They’re just hanging in there and they’re playing together. We weren’t perfect early, it’s a tough offense to defend and our kids battled and our coaches did a great job of battling,” he said. “They just kept hanging in there and making plays. Defensively we can’t give up the big play and we didn’t do that. We hung in there and hung in there and eventually we would make a play and that’s what our kids did. I thought they were great.”

Hastings is now 2-1 on the season and goes on a two-game road trip to Tartan and St. Thomas Academy the next two weeks before returning home for homecoming. The two games will be a challenge for the Raiders as Tartan is 3-0 following a 40-7 win over Hill-Murray while St. Thomas Academy has been a nemesis for the Raiders lately and are also undefeated with three blowout wins, including a 38-0 win at Mahtomedi most recently.