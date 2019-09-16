Prescott football coach Kevin Haglund said he saw added passion from his Cardinal football team after its Friday, Sept. 6, loss to the Ellsworth Panthers in Week 3 of the 2019 football season.

One week later, that added passion culminated into the Cardinals’ first win since Sept. 8, 2017.

The Cardinals (1-3 overall, 1-1 Middle Border Conference play) defeated the Amery Warriors (0-4, 0-2) 35-0 and didn’t commit a single turnover on Friday, Sept. 13.

Prescott recorded 237 yards of offense and was led by quarterback Kyle Holman who scored the first touchdown of the night with a 1-yard keeper at the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Holman then found Aiden Russell in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown reception to give the Cardinals a 14-point advantage with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

Prescott senior Wyatt Holum led the Cardinals with 69 rushing yards, while the Warriors were held to three rushing yards throughout the night. Holum added a 2-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter, and Gabe Valentine gave the Cardinals a 27-point advantage with a pick-six three minutes, two seconds before the end of the first half.

Prescott senior Riley Anfinson set the final score at 35-0 after running in a 6-yard touchdown carry with 3:33 left on the clock.

The Cardinals’ defense held the Warriors to a 3-for-11 third-down conversion rate and was led by Lane Budworth who tallied up seven total tackles.

The Cardinals will get another chance to play a team that has yet to win a game against its MBC opponents on Friday, Sept. 21, when they face the Somerset Spartans (1-3, 0-2) on the road at 7 p.m.

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

On paper, the Friday, Sept. 13, matchup between the Spring Valley Cardinals and Colby Hornets had the makings for a thrilling, Friday night showdown.

Both teams walked into Week 4 with perfect records, but the Cardinals proved they were above the Hornets’ level.

Spring Valley (4-0, 1-0 Dunn-St. Croix play) recorded 455 yards of offense while holding the Hornets (3-1) to 148 yards.

The Cardinals were led by Nathan Fesenmaier who rushed for 155 yards — averaging 6.2 yards per carry — and brought in a 2-yard touchdown, Aaron Borgerding who recorded three touchdowns, 83 rushing yards and a perfect 4-for-4 completion rate and Brayden Wolf who recorded two touchdowns and 90 rushing yards.

Borgerding also led the Cardinal defense with 6.5 tackles and was followed closely behind Mike Bauer and Brady Bednarek who recorded five tackles apiece. Bednarek also intercepted one of Roman Schmitt’s seven pass attempts.

The Cardinals will return to DSC play on Friday, Sept. 21, when they host the Glenwood City Hilltoppers for their homecoming game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14

The Ellsworth Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Friday, Sept. 13, after the St. Croix Central Panthers scored 40 second-half points and managed to hold their hosts scoreless in the final 24 minutes of their 54-14 win.

Ellsworth (3-1, 1-1 MBC play) sophomore Max Grand gave the hosting Panthers a chance and scored two first-half touchdowns to even the playing field with SCC who also found the paydirt twice in the opening half. Grand rushed for 155 yards on 20 carries to lead Ellsworth’s offense, but no other Ellsworth running back managed to put up more than 22 rushing yards.

SCC (4-0, 2-0) recorded 361 rushing yards and was led by Trevor Kopacz who who recorded a game-high 169 yards and two touchdown carries.

Ellsworth will look to regroup on Friday, Sept. 21, on the Amery Warriors’ turf.



