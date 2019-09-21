After giving up 40 second-half points to the St. Croix Central Panthers in Week 4, the Ellsworth Panthers’ defense bounced back to its typical, hard-nosed play and held the Amery Warriors scoreless on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Panthers (4-1 overall, 2-1 Middle Border Conference) held the Warriors (0-5, 0-3) to 98 yards of offense in their 40-0 win. Six Panther players recorded three or more total tackles, and the defense was led by Chase Matzek who recorded 4.5 tackles on the night.

The Panthers’ defensive play was also highlighted by a first-quarter pick-six from Max Grand who recorded two rushing touchdowns and 94 rushing yards to lead the Panthers’ 340-yard offense.

Ashton Quade finished as the Panthers’ top receiver after bringing down three passes for a total of 75 receiving yards and one 44-yard touchdown reception completed by Jack Janke. Quade’s 44-yard reception was Janke’s only pass of the night. Mason Anderson was 13-for-18 in pass attempts and recorded 162 passing yards.

The Panthers will return home on Friday, Sept. 27, when they host the Somerset Spartans (2-3, 1-2) for their homecoming game.

Somerset 40, Prescott 7

The Prescott Cardinals were held to 82 yards of offense in their 40-7 road loss to the Somerset Spartans who found no shortage of offense in their Friday, Sept. 20, MBC win.

The Spartans tallied up 418 yards of offense and were led by Tate Pitcher and Ryan Kelly who both recorded over 100 rushing yards. Pitcher recorded 141 yards on 11 carries while Kelly averaged 8.5 yards per carry and tallied up 110 total rushing yards.

Wyatt Holum led the Caridnals’ (1-4, 1-2) offense with 32 rushing yards and prevented his team from being shut out after running in a 20-yard touchdown carry with five minutes, 42 seconds left to go in the game.

Senior co-captain Joe Schulte led the defense with 10 total tackles while his fellow co-captain Riley Anfinson added 8.5 tackles to the Cardinals’ defensive effort.

The Cardinals will head to New Richmond (3-2, 2-1) on Friday, Sept. 27, to face the Tigers for their fourth MBC game of the season.

Turtle Lake 54, Elmwood/Plum City 0

The Turtle Lake Lakers served the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves their first shutout loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 20, after holding the Wolves to 83 yards of total offense.

Dalton Binkowski recorded 68 rushing yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ (4-1, 2-1 Lakeland Conference) quarterback, Adam Waite, recorded 118 rushing yards and averaged 9.8 yards per carry. Waite also completed six of his nine pass attempts for a total of 110 passing yards while Wolves’ (1-4, 0-3) quarterback Zack Phillips completed one of his six looks for 15 passing yards.

Binkowski also led the Wolves’ defense with 8.5 total tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

The Wolves will look for their first conference win of the season on Friday, Sept. 27, when they host the Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights (3-2, 3-0) for their homecoming game at Plum City High School.



