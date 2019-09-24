RIVER FALLS-- Waldorf College kicked a 31-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock to defeat UW-River Falls, 27-24, Saturday, Sept. 21, in Forest City, Iowa.

The Falcons led 24-17 after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ben Beckman to Alex Traxler on the third play of the fourth quarter but Waldorf controlled the field position and put together a 5-play, 40-yard drive to tie the score with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining before getting the game-winning kick with three seconds left.

Beckman completed 28-of-32 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns-- a 10-yard strike to Evan Verhota just before halftime to put the Falcons up 14-10 and the 36-yard pass to Traxler in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie.

Sam Altena leaped over a Waldorf defender to cap a 6-yard run for the only points of the first quarter and Bobby Patterson set a UWRF record with a 49-yard field goal early in the third quarter to give UWRF a 17-10 lead.

Altena finished with 47 yards rushing on 17 carries while Traxler caught six passes for an even 100 yards.

Defensively, Max Praschak and Brandon Powers combined for 24 tackles with Praschak registering 14 and Powers 10. Charlie Sanders and Isaac Nissen had a sack apiece while Calvin Rosen forced a pair of fumbles that were both recovered by Waldorf.

The Falcons, now 1-2 overall, head into their bye week before opening WIAC play at UW-Stevens Point Saturday, Oct. 5.