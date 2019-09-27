And it’s not just because the Panthers are wrapping up homecoming week with pep fests, chili feeds and parades. For Heller, the excitement has been ignited by his football team’s 5-1 start to the season.

“I couldn’t be happier for this group, our coaches, the players … I mean, I might be lying a little bit if I said I thought we were going to be here at the beginning of the year with a group this young, but I can’t give the kids enough credit for buying in,” Heller said. “It’s almost like they’re too young to be scared of the moment or traditionally strong opponents. It’s fun to see, it’s fun to be around, and I couldn’t be happier for the kids.”

The Panthers (5-1 overall, 3-1 Middle Border Conference play) added another 30-point win to their season on Friday, Sept. 27, by defeating the Somerset Spartans (2-4, 1-3) 38-8 in their homecoming game at Fuller-Symes Field. Ellsworth held the Spartans to 14.8 points less than their season average and got their own offense rolling right out of the gates, which was a rarity in the 2018 season.

The night started with a 10-play drive for the Panthers that featured a third-and-22 setback after an offensive holding penalty, but the Panthers’ offense was relieved by Ashton Quade who caught a 21-yard pass from Mason Anderson to bring the Panthers to fourth-and-1. The Panthers marched down to Somerset’s 15-yard line with short carries from Anderson and Max Grand and were once again saved by a sophomore — this time Jack Janke — who converted on fourth-and-4 to bring the Panthers to Somerset’s 10-yard line. Grand finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown carry, his first, and shortest of the night.

The young Panthers once again proved they were up for any challenge and unwilling to fold under pressure.

“We won a lot of games in middle school and on the C Team,” Janke said, “and we’re playing on the varsity level now so we expect to win.”

Somerset’s lone drive of the first quarter ended with a turnover on downs and featured a sack from Carter Huppert that pushed the Spartans back to third-and-23.

Ellsworth expanded its lead to 14-0 at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter after Anderson faked a handoff to Grand and ran in a 19-yard touchdown on his own. Anderson then found Quade in the end zone to complete the 2-point conversion. The Panthers struck again at the 4:42 mark of the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown carry for Grand. The drive was highlighted by a 34-yard reception from Quade who kept Anderson’s pass from touching the ground, placed one hand on the ground for stability then ran for extra yards.

Before the half was completed, Grand ran in another touchdown, this one amounting to 30-yards.

“We had to do something different than we did last year, and at the beginning of the season we really came out and changed the way we do things in practice and on the field,” Grand said. “Now that’s showing in our games.”

The Panthers’ higher standards for themselves are also showing.

Down 26-0 to start the third quarter, the Spartans’ Caleb Melvin returned Ellsworth’s kick-off to the Panthers’ 47-yard line and another Ellsworth penalty allowed the drive to start 14 yards closer to the end zone. Four plays later, the Spartans were on the board thanks to a short touchdown carry from Beaudee Smith.

The Panthers still maintained a lofty lead, but those on the sideline had a few words for the defensive effort.

“It just kind of comes with the success,” Heller said when asked about the raised standards. “We put ourselves in a tough spot to start the second half. We talked about the last time we played at home against Central. That wasn’t pretty. I’m happy with the way the kids rebounded. It would have been easier for them to resort to that Central game, but they responded well.”

“We just have a whole different attitude this year,” Janke said. “We’re looking to play the best that we can and not just get by.”

The Panthers responded with a 68-yard touchdown from Grand who credited his fourth touchdown of the night to Noah Schutz, also known as Bubba, who made a crucial block at Ellsworth’s 30-yard line.

“A big part of (the offensive success) has to do with the offensive line,” Grand, who led the Panthers with 177 rushing yards, said. “They’re just going out there and playing really hard, and we all have a really strong connection. Bubba went out there and made a huge block, and that’s how I was able to score.”

But Grand’s 68-yard touchdown wasn’t even the most memorable play of the night.

The Spartans marched down to the red zone with less than nine minutes to go in the game but were stopped when Cody Gipson forced a fumble by quarterback Ryan Kelly, which was recovered and ran back for a 91-yard touchdown by linebacker Chase Matzek.

Matzek’s defensive touchdown set the final score at 38-8 and the reaction from the players on the sideline who nearly ran the 91 yards with their linebacker signified the culture change for this program that has made football fun again.

“These guys are really getting the game of football, and it’s really fun right now,” Heller said. “It’s a fun time of year for us.”

The Panthers will continue their MBC play on Friday, Oct. 4, when they travel to Baldwin to face the Baldwin-Woodville Hawks.

OTHER AREA SCORES

New Richmond 41, Prescott 0

The Cardinals (1-5, 1-3 MBC) host Osceola (3-3) next Friday, Oct. 4.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0

The Wolves (1-5, 1-3 Lakeland) look to get back on track after losing five straight when they travel to Grantsburg (3-3) next Friday.

Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0

The undefeated Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 DSC) travel to Elk Mound (4-2) next week.



