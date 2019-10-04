Prescott head coach Kevin Haglund has been pressing the importance of finishing during the second half of the Cardinals’ 2019 season.

“I just want to finish in all aspects of the game,” Haglund said. “Finish our tackles, finish our runs, finish our drives, finish our quarters, finish a drive on defense, finish with points, just finish, finish, finish.”

Unfortunately, his Cardinal team (1-6 overall, 1-4 Middle Border Conference play) failed to do so in its 41-6 loss to the Osceola Chieftains (4-3, 3-2) on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Chieftains struck first 6 minutes, 49 seconds into the game after Matthew Germain concluded a 10-play, 5:01 drive with a 3-yard touchdown carry. The extensive drive featured Osceola’s first of three first-quarter, fourth-down conversions and plenty of extra Osceola yards off of first contact.

The Cardinals responded by fumbling 10 seconds later on their own 32-yard line, giving Osceola favorable field position and momentum. The Chieftains converted on fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-3 with carries from Germain and Nick Carlson and used an 8-yard touchdown keeper from quarterback Aaron Schmidt to extend their lead to 14-0 with 1:44 to go in the first quarter.

Prescott was unsuccessful in its final drive of the first quarter and shortly heard from Schmidt and Germain who marched down to Prescott’s 8-yard line less than two minutes into the second quarter. Schmidt finished the drive with his second 8-yard touchdown carry of the night, and things began to look grim for the Cardinals.

However, the Cardinals turned to Wyatt Holum who recorded 68 rushing yards in Prescott’s last drive of the first half, which ended with a 3-yard touchdown carry from the senior running back.

“We’ve known that (Holum has) that explosiveness and that he’s got that capability, and it’s been nice to see him foster that and unravel it a little bit,” Haglund said. “He’s a spectacular athlete, and it’s fun to see him come into his own as running back.”

Holum’s energy carried over to the Cardinals defense which was able to hold the Chieftains to fourth-and-6 at Prescott’s 15-yard line. After timeouts from each team, Osceola settled for a field goal attempt, which missed low and right.

But Osceola thrived on another slow start from the Cardinals.

“Our kids had a lot of fire going into halftime,” Haglund said. “But I think when you come out with that confidence, now we have to put it into motion. I thought we came out a little flat and didn’t set the tone that we wanted to."

After the Cardinals ended their opening drive of the half with an incomplete pass that was nearly picked off, the Chieftains ate up 5:26 of the clock and added a 7-yard touchdown carry from Logan Johnson to their lead.

Two large Holum first-down carries, 1-yard first-down push from Kyle Holman and a 9-yard run up the middle from Josh Gergen landed the Cardinals in the red zone in their following drive, but a fumble on the final snap of the third quarter kept the Cardinals scoreless in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

The Cardinals used an 11-yard carry from Holum to start the fourth quarter and give themselves a chance at fourth-and-4 at Osceola’s 5-yard line, but Lucas Sedivy was there to break up Holman’s pass in the end zone.

Prescott held the Chieftains at third-and-9 on their following drive after Aiden Russell broke up a pass near Prescott’s 30-yard line, but the Chieftains responded with an interception from Germain and a 3-yard touchdown carry from Carlson.

The Chieftains set the final score at 41-6 with a 12-yard touchdown carry from Johnson after the Cardinals went 3-and-out on their second-to-last drive of the night.

Holum continued to pressure Osceola’s defense despite facing a 35-point deficit, but four minutes wasn’t enough to make up for the lacking Prescott play that proceeded the final drive of the night.

Now, finishing is the only chance the Cardinals have to advance to the playoffs. Prescott will host Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Oct. 11, and head to St. Croix Central’s home field in Week 9. They’ll have to win both games to tally up three conference wins and make their playoff hopes more than wishful thinking.

AREA TEAMS

Baldwin-Woodville 40, Ellsworth 28

The Panthers (5-2, 3-2) will travel to New Richmond on Friday, Oct. 11.

Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0

The Wolves (1-6, 0-5) will also be on the road in Week 8 when they travel to Flambeau on Friday, Oct. 11.

Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0

The Cardinals (7-0, 4-0) will attempt to preserve their perfect record in Mondovi on Friday, Oct. 11.