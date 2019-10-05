The St. Croix Central team has found its game. With the offense working to sharpen its triple-option threats, the Panthers rolled up an incredible 65 points in a 65-0 win at Amery on Friday.

The win locks the Panthers into the WIAA playoffs and keeps them in a tie for the Middle Border Conference lead with New Richmond and Baldwin-Woodville. The 65 points is the most scored by the Panthers this century. The previous high point total was 62 in a win over Baldwin-Woodville in 2014.

The Panthers will be back on the road next Friday, playing at Osceola. Osceola has a 3-2 record and needs one more win to reach the playoffs, so Friday’s game has major importance for the Chieftains. Central coach John Tackmann said Osceola plays a power offense, based on a powerful offensive line and fullback. He said the Panthers will need to be fully prepared to take down an Osceola team that has scored more than 40 points in each of its past two games.

The Panthers scored early, and of course, often in the win at Amery. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was 28-0 and at halftime the advantage stood at 42-0. The Panthers added one more touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter.

The early lead allowed the coaches to work many players into the game. That resulted in seven different Panthers scoring touchdowns. Halfback Gabe Siler scored three times, with Anthony Gresafe, Trevor Kopacz, Jacob Roussopoulos, Mason Dado, Tadan Holzer and Jayden Goodwin all finding the end zone once.

It was Siler who saw the most success in Friday’s game. He carried the ball 14 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He also had an interception.

Tackmann said Siler suffered a deep bone bruise in his hand in the Week 3 win over Somerset. Since then, his carries have been limited. With his hand now healed, the coaches wanted to get him extensive work in this game to make sure the offense is working at its full capability when the Panthers start the playoffs. Tackmann said the coaches want to get the ball into the hands of the halfbacks, Siler and Kopacz, as often as possible. The emergence of Dado as another threat at fullback also advances the offense.

“Dado’s very quick off the ball. That is what we want to see out of our fullback,” Tackmann said.

Central’s defense was just as dominant as the offense on Friday. Amery was limited to 16 yards on the ground. Amery completed 16 of 39 pass attempts for just over 100 yards.

Tackmann said the Panthers came out of the game healthy, another positive at this time in the season.