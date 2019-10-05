Not only did it come on River Falls’ homecoming, it put the Wildcats into the playoffs for the second straight year. And thanks to Superior’s 14-13 victory over Menomonie, moved the Wildcats into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Rivers Conference with the Spartans and Mustangs with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

It’s the first time River Falls has qualified for the WIAA playoffs in back-to-back years since 1994-95 and sets up a showdown with Superior next week at home.

The magnitude of Friday night’s victory was not lost on Wildcat co-captain Austin Muller.

“We had the opportunity to make history today and we did,” he said. “Now next week we have a chance of taking control in the conference. We really have to focus right now. Superior is a good team and they’re going to bring it.”

The Wildcats, Spartans and Mustangs are all 4-1 in the BRC with two games left. River Falls’ only loss was to Menomonie, so a win over Superior would go a long way toward giving the Cats at least a share of their second straight BRC title. Then end the regular season at winless Eau Claire North the following week.

But River Falls coach David Crail isn’t looking that far ahead.

“We’ve got a big one next week against a really good Superior team,” he said. “Obviously they want to keep things rolling. They won tonight so they’re going to come here with a three-way tie for first place in the conference so it’s a big one for us. They’ve got some good players so we’re going to have our work cut out for us. But we’ll be ready.

The Wildcats were certainly ready against Chippewa with four different players finding the end zone, including Michael Kruger twice. Krueger capped the Cat’s opening drive with a 36-yard touchdown run five minutes in and scored on a one-yard plunge four minutes into the fourth quarter to make it a 30-13 game.

Chippewa answered Krueger’s opening touchdown with one of their own but missed the extra point before Jaden Schwantz went nine yards around end and Stefan Klechefski drilled the kick to extend River Falls’ lead to 14-6.

The Wildcat defense came up with a huge fourth-down stop at their own 20 with just under two minutes remaining in the half and the offense worked the two-minute drill to perfection with quarterback Peter Noreen hitting Payton Flood for a long gain before finding Isaiah Gray in the end zone from eight yards out to give the Cats a 20-6 lead at the break.

The Cardinals made it a one-score game on their first possession of the second half but a 32-yard field goal by Klechefski widened the gap to 23-13 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Krueger’s second touchdown early in the fourth quarter was matched by a Chippewa score with six minutes remaining to keep the gap at 10 and the Cardinals went to the air to try and catch up before Payton Flood picked off a pass at the Chippewa 33-yard line with 1:35 remaining and raced untouched down the sideline to make the final 37-20.

Riley Zyduck picked off a Cardinal desperation pass on the final play of the game and the celebration was on.

“It’s all that I can ask for,” Mueller said among a throng of classmates after the game. “It was the main focus this week so it’s always good to go out and get a win on homecoming Friday night. It feels great.”

Mueller was part of a Wildcat defense that bent but never broke against Chippewa Falls’ power scrum.

“They throw so many bodies at you with the pullers,” he said. “They’ve been running that offense for a really long time and they know what they have to do. We struggled with it a little at times but I thought we adjusted well. That fourth down stop right before halftime was important obviously for us to have time to get that touchdown before half. And our defense stepped up when it needed to. They’re going to get their yards and that’s OK. We were able to get the stops when necessary.”

Mueller said the Wildcats have rallied since losing all-state running back Seth Kohel to a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago.

“We have come together,” he said. “Instead of relying on Seth as being the River Falls Wildcat offense, now it’s a whole team. We’re spreading the ball around more. It’s not just the running back getting the ball. We’re figuring out different schemes and getting really creative. We’re learning and we’re figuring each other out and it’s coming together really well. We’re still making some mistakes and that’s to be expected when you lose your star player, but I think it’s getting better every week.”

The Cats will take a three-game winning streak into this Friday night’s matchup with Superior while the Spartan have won two in a row. Crail said it’s just fun to be in the thick of the BRC race again.

“It’s been fun to close out the game like we did last week, then to come here in front of the homecoming crowd and take care of a scrappy Chipp team this week,” he said. “It’s nice to be in this spot.”