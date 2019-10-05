Hastings’ homecoming football game Friday night, Oct. 4, ended in heartbreak for the Raiders as they fell 17-14 to the Simley Spartans. It was the Raiders fourth loss in a row since starting 2-0, they sit at 2-4 overall and are now 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon sub-district.

The homecoming matchup featured one of the largest crowds in recent memory as the ticket line extended far into the parking lot and the last of the people did not enter the stadium until 7:45 p.m. Raider fans and players were surprised with a star guest appearance by Hastings alum Ben Utecht, who played football and hockey for the Raiders before going to to play football at the University of Minnesota and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. Utecht. who started to develop a singing career while in Indianapolis and has continued since retirement, delivered a fantastic rendition of the national anthem.

“We said before the game, our captain Danny Brown, he said we have one of the best student sections in the whole damn country and we believe that, we’re just really glad to have them there for us,” said senior Will Johnson.

A big play on first drive of the game by the Spartans put them ahead 7-0. Senior running back Hope Adebayo bounced a run to the outside and went 45 yards for the score with 8 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter. However, Hastings answered on the next possession when senior quarterback Dylan Wagner hit senior wide receiver Jackson Kirchoff for 21 yards on fourth down all the way down inside the Simley 10 yard-line. From there, senior running back Devon McSorley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and the extra point by senior C.J. Brenny was good, making it a 7-7 tie with 4:15 left in the first quarter.

Simley was able to drive into Raider territory on their next drive but senior Izzy Arnold drifted over the middle and intercepted Spartan quarterback Shane Prifrel. At the end of the first quarter, the score remained 7-7. For much of the second quarter the two teams exchanged punts until Hastings was pinned at their own 5 yard-line with 4:46 left in the first half. From there the Raiders were able to mount a drive that looked like they would be able to take a lead before halftime, but Wagner was intercepted. Add on a Raider penalty on the play and the Spartans started at their own 44 yard-line. Simley then wound down the clock and Adebayo scored his second touchdown of the game from 2 yards out as time expired to end the first half and the Spartans led 14-7.

Halftime saw the introduction of the Hastings homecoming court, led by king Sam Molitor and queen Mallory Brake, and then a performance by the Hastings High School marching band.

Hastings got the ball first in the third quarter and were forced to punt. The Spartans proceeded to break a 55-yard run and eventually made it down to the Raider 1 yard-line, but Hastings’ defense held strong and forced Simley to turn the ball over on downs on the 1. However, the Raiders were not able to move the ball out of the shadow of their own end zone and punted again. Once again the Spartans drove down but missed a 27-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the third quarter after a questionable Raider defensive pass interference call kept their drive alive. Hastings took over at their own 25 and Wagner connected with Kirchoff again for 21 yards. The third quarter ended with the Raiders trailing 14-7, but on the first play of the fourth quarter Wagner hit Johnson for a 47-yard touchdown and after a Brenny extra point the game was tied 14-14.

The Raiders were driving again on their next possession but Wagner was intercepted for the second time. The two teams exchanged punts and the Raider defense came up big again, stopping the Spartans in Raider territory to take over at their own 24 with 1:39 left in the game and no timeouts. There was some questioning over how Hastings approached that last 1:39 in regulation as they ran the ball twice and then got a first down with a quarterback sneak. However, they lost a significant portion of their time remaining as they did not run any hurry-up offense. After getting the first down they started to pass, but eventually wound down the clock to head to overtime. Head coach Dana Strain explained the Raiders plan for that last 1:39 after the game.

“We had to manage the clock as well because we were backed up pretty deep there and if we start throwing it and they have timeouts when you’re backed up like that, putting together and 80-yard drive with whatever it was, a 1:20 left or 1:10. So the plan there is to get one first down and then you can go,” he said.

“Because we had to get to a point where they couldn’t kill the clock with their timeouts that they had remaining and have it left with a significant amount of time at midfield. The goal there is to keep it on the ground, you wish you would have popped one early to get a first down and then you go, but that was the plan,” Strain explained. “We got the first down and threw on the next down and then we got backed up again on another penalty and basically at that point we had to just kill it.”

Overtime rules in high school are each team gets a possession from 10 yards out and the first one to outscore the other team wins. Hastings got the ball first but struggled to gain positive yardage and eventually Wagner threw an interception on third down. Simley then got their try from the 10 yard line and Prifrel hit a 27-yard field goal to win the game for the Spartans 17-14.

The Raiders had several opportunities to take the lead and win the game. They were able to move the ball well, racking up almost 300 yards of total offense, but struggled to get the ball in the end zone.

“You can’t have negative plays down there and we end up with a penalty on one of them when we get down there and that pushes you back and all of a sudden you’re not even in field goal range anymore,” Strain said. “That’s been our mantra is we have to learn to finish and we’re just not doing it well enough offensively. We’re moving it pretty good between the 20s and stuff but we have to finish better.”

Strain also said there were positives to take from the game.

“This is gonna sting, we ran the ball and we gave max effort,” he said. “I think the defense responded well in the second half, we were just missing plays a little bit here and there in the first half defensively. I thought we responded in the second half and did a much better job there so we’re encouraged by that, offensively at times we’d move it a little bit but just not consistently enough.”

The Raider rushing attack was revived as McSorley ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. They also kept up with the passing game as Wagner completed 9-of-19 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Kirchoff led the wide receivers with 6 receptions for 72 yards while Johnson had the 47-yard touchdown.

Arnold had the lone turnover forced by the Raider defense. Simley ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries while Prifrel was 17-for-32 for 197 yards and an interception.

Hastings travels to North St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 11. The Polars are winless on the season. The regular season finale for the Raiders is at home on Wednesday, Oct. 16, against Apple Valley.