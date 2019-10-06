HUDSON-- Hudson had no trouble dominating winless Rice Lake Friday in the Raider’s homecoming game Friday night, outgaining the Warriors 412-207 and getting three touchdowns from Hunter Danielson on its way to a 41-8 victory at Raider Stadium.

The win moved Hudson to 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, 3-4 overall, with two games remaining in the regular season. The Raiders will visit Eau Claire Memorial (3-2, 5-2) Friday, Oct. 11 and host Chippewa Falls (1-4, 1-6) Friday, Oct. 18 needing to win at least one to qualify for the WIAA playoffs.

After a short opening kick Friday by Rice Lake, it took the Raiders just two plays to take a 7-0 lead with Matteo Bonnin putting together back-to-back runs of 30 and 20 yards to find paydirt. Danielson capped Hudson’s next possession with the first of his three touchdowns, from nine yards out, and the Raiders never looked back.

Danielson scored on a three-yard touchdown run and Dan Zeuli drilled a 40-yard field goal to make it a 24-0 game at halftime and Zeuli connected from 27-yards out and Danielson had a one-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter to widen the gap to 34-0 before Rice Lake got a touchdown and two-point conversion against the Raider reserves in the final frame.

Theron Haines tacked on a 16-yard scoring run and Zeuli kicked his fifth extra point of the night to make the final 41-8.

Bonnin ran for 137 yards on 11 carries and Danielson finished with 92 yards on 18 attempts as the Raiders piled up 340 yards on the ground. Fourteen different Raiders had at least one carry in the game.

Quarterback Jake Miller completed 4-of-10 passes for 72 yards, including a 32-yard hook-up with Tyler Stubbendick. Bonnin also caught two passes for 30 yards.

Torrin Phillips led the Raider defense with seven tackles, three assists, a sack and two tackles for loss while Dylan Hubbard made five solo stops and Kade Sundeen recovered a fumble.