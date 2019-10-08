RIVER FALLS-- UW-River Falls quarterback Ben Beckman accounted for 345 of UW-River Falls’ 388 yards of total offense but was picked off four times as the Falcons dropped their WIAC opener at UW-Stevens Point, 30-16, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Stevens Point.

Beckman completed 23-of-47 passes for 292 yards and added another 53 yards on the ground but was sacked four times in addition to throwing four picks.

Stevens Point used a combination of big plays and turnovers to score the win, with a 60-yard pass play and a 75-yard run accounting for the 14-point difference.

Beckman’s first interception came on the Falcon’s opening drive in the red zone, but the Pointers fumbled the ball right back, leading to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Beckman to Ben Biese to give UWRF a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Stevens Point led 16-7 at the half and 23-7 after a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter before UWRF cut the margin to 23-13 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Luke Fugate. The Pointers widened the gap to 30-13 late in the third quarter and Bobby Patterson kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth to make it 30-16 but that’s as close as the Falcons could get.

Beckman completed passes to nine different receivers in the game with Alex Wickliff leading the team with seven catches for 83 yards. Hudson native Alex Herink had two catches of 33 and 42 yards each. Fugate was the only other Falcon rusher in double digits with 46 yards on 13 attempts.

Linebacker Max Praschak of Somerset led the defense with 14 tackles, including one for a loss, while Jacob Lytle tallied a sack.

The loss was the third straight for UWRF after a season-opening win at UM-Morris Sept. 7. They’ll continue WIAC play at UW-Eau Claire (0-1, 2-2) this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.