But that was the reality the Prescott Cardinals (1-7 overall, 1-5 Middle Border Conference) faced on Friday, Oct. 11, in their 30-0 homecoming loss to the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (6-2, 5-1) who had no trouble taking advantage of Prescott’s mishaps.

The Cardinals fumbled on the opening kickoff at their own 28-yard line but took over when senior Joe Schulte recovered a Baldwin-Woodville fumble on the Blackhawks’ second play of the night.

But the momentum shifted in B-W’s favor six seconds later when the Blackhawks recovered a Prescott fumble and took over on the Cardinals’ 20-yard line. The Blackhawks proved to be the first team capable of holding on to the ball and finished their second drive in the first 1 minute, 15 seconds of the game with a 5-yard touchdown carry from Isaiah Randall and a 2-point conversion.

The Cardinals maintained possession for the majority of the first quarter but were only able to make their way down to the Blackhawks’ 48-yard line despite first-down completions to Anfinson, Aiden Russell and Kyle Holman.

The defense kept fighting but was eventually overwhelmed by the Blackhawks’ offense that controlled the clock.

“We just can’t get off the field,” Prescott’s head coach Kevin Haglund said. “We got stops, but how many did they convert? That was the same thing with Osceola, Ellsworth and Rhinelander. We just couldn’t get off the field and finish.”

The Cardinals forced two turnovers-on-downs in the first half with tackles from Riley Anfinson and Shawn Thomason and a stuff by the line at the 8-yard line. However, the Blackhawks got to the Cardinal defense by beginning the second half with a 6:19 drive that ended with a 16-yard jet sweep play and a 2-yard touchdown carry from Jacob Lundquist.

The Cardinals responded with a 2:05 drive highlighted by a Wyatt Holum first-down carry, but the Blackhawks took over after an incomplete pass and added an 18-yard touchdown reception from Brent Paulson to widen the gap with 13.5 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The Cardinals held the Blackhawks to fourth-and-16 after being held to fourth-and-2 themselves, but allowed the Blackhawks to find the end zone with 34.5 seconds left in the game.

“I thought our kids hung tough for about two and a half quarters, but it just comes down to finishing,” Haglund said.

The Cardinals’ inability to finish has left them without a bid to the playoffs and one final regular-season game against the St. Croix Central Panthers (6-2, 3-3) on Friday, Oct. 18.

WI Area Scores

New Richmond 42, Ellsworth 6

Ellsworth (5-3) hosts Osceola (5-3) on Friday, Oct. 18, for the regular-season finale.

Elmwood/Plum City 20, Flambeau 18 (OT)

The Wolves (2-6) end the regular season at home against Unity (7-1).

Mondovi 32, Spring Valley 29

The Cardinals (7-1) take on the Colfax Vikings (2-6) next Friday.



