That’s exactly what the Tigers accomplished. By scoring twice in the first six minutes, the Tigers got the early upper hand on Ellsworth and the Tigers never let go, overpowering Ellsworth 42-6.

With the win, the Tigers remain tied for the Middle Border Conference lead with a 5-1 record. Ellsworth falls to 3-3.

With the vicious wind that was whipping through the New Richmond Middle School field, passing was limited. The Tigers changed that dialogue on the first play of the game, with Tim Salmon connecting with Joey Kidder on an 11-yard pass. The Tigers then turned loose the running game. Joe Powers carried six straight plays for 33 yards, setting up a five-yard keeper by Salmon for the game’s first touchdown.

The weather gave the Tigers a break on the ensuing kickoff. The wind took the ball near the sideline and the Ellsworth player who fielded the ball stepped on the line, giving the Panthers the ball at their own 11. They were forced to punt and the Tigers got the ball at the Panther 37.

The Tigers immediately cashed in, with Zach Panek exploding through the Ellsworth defensive front for a 37-yard touchdown.

The two early scores put the Tigers in great position. The defense was aggressive from the start and this gave the defense more license to attack. Late in the first quarter, Ellsworth had a bad snap and Tiger defensive end Dominic LaDuke dove on the ball at the Panther 32. Soon after, Salmon found Nolan Eckert at the goal line for a 19-yard touchdown.

The Tigers didn’t pass often, but they were effective when they did. In the middle of the second quarter, Salmon hit Kidder in stride on a short pass over the middle. Ellsworth played without any deep coverage for most of the game. That allowed Kidder to break free on this play for a 41-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers ahead 28-0.

Kidder made a leaping interception to end Ellsworth’s next possession after two plays. Panek battered away for 48 yards in the drive, with Cooper Strand capping the drive with a two-yard run. This gave the Tigers a 35-0 lead heading into halftime.

The only Tiger score in the second half was a 58-yard breakaway by Powers. Ellsworth ended the Tiger shutout attempt by scoring against the Tiger reserves with three minutes remaining.

Tiger coach Reggie Larson said the early lead allowed the team to stick with its game plan of relying heavily on the running game.

“That’s Wisconsin football. You have to be able to run the ball. That balance makes us tough to defend,” he said.

The offense succeeded with Powers and Panek mixing big plays and sustained drives. With the early lead, the Tigers rarely passed after the first quarter. The offensive line was able to consistently open holes to keep drives rolling.

The defense completely shut down Ellsworth’s high scoring offense, which averaged 30 points per game. Leading the defense was Strand, the senior middle linebacker.

“He’s been the glue to our defense,” Larson said. “The whole defense is designed around him flying around and making plays. He’s been phenomenal at it all year.”

Strand was pencilled in at middle linebacker last year, but a preseason knee injury wiped out his junior season. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL. Strand said it took eight months before he felt the knee was fully healthy.

“It was tough last year, feeling helpless,” Strand said. The injury has given him perspective on what’s it’s like to be back on the field.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.

Strand said he is only able to make tackles because of the work of the linemen in front of him. He said they do a good job of absorbing blockers, so he has freedom to range to the ball carrier.

Strand has plans to continue playing football in college. He has verbally committed to play at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. He said he thinks the Moorhead football program has a bright future, and he has family in the area who can see him play.

The Tigers can win a share of the conference title next Friday when they host Amery, which is winless in MBC action. Larson said the focus won’t be Amery, it will be on making progress to get ready for the playoffs.