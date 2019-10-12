In the battle for the Big Rivers Conference title, the River Falls football team not only stayed in the conversation Friday night against Superior, they gave people plenty to talk about.

The Wildcats and Spartans entered the game tied with Menomonie for first place in the BRC at 4-1, but the Cats all but ended Superior’s title hopes with a thorough 21-0 victory on a cold, blustery night at David Smith Stadium, leaving River Falls and Menomonie sharing the top spot going into the final week of the regular season.

The Wildcat defense held Superior to just 60 total yards and four first downs while Michael Krueger ran for 177 yards and all three River Falls’ touchdowns to run the Wildcat’s win streak to four straight.

“That was a fun football game against a really good football team,” Wildcat coach David Crail said. “I’m so incredibly proud of our guys. They came out and focused all week. Our assistant coaches put together a tremendous game plan on both sides of the ball and the kids executed it. We kept ourselves in the conversation.”

That conversation also includes things like the 60 offensive plays the Wildcats ran compared to Superior’s 39, outgaining the Spartans 280-60, and registering 17 first downs while holding Superior to four.

Krueger scored on runs of 1 and 19 yards in the second quarter to stake River Falls to a 14-0 lead and put the final nail in the coffin with a 31-yard burst with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining.

The Wildcat defense, meanwhile, got a first quarter interception by Arsenio Black at his own 31 to kill an early Spartan scoring threat before stopping the Spartans three times on fourth down and forcing three three-and-outs through the second and third quarters.

Superior’s best chance came after recovering a River Falls’ fumble near midfield halfway through the third quarter. But after picking up one first down the Wildcat defense came up with a stop on 4th-and-3 to end the threat.

Crail said the Wildcat defense has gotten better each week, and hit a new level against the Spartans.

“We understood what they wanted to do and we had a really good week or practice,” he said. “Just executed the game plan almost perfectly.”

Krueger’s 177 yards came on 34 carries while Jaden Schwantz added 57-yards on seven attempts, including a 21-yard run to set up Krueger’s first touchdown of the game. All 280 of River Falls’ yards came on the ground as quarterback Peter Noreen attempted just two passes in the gusty conditions.

“We obviously knew that it would be cold, and Krueger has evolved very well and is doing a really nice job,” Crail said. “That’s kind of what we do; try and control the ball and break some long plays and use the play-action, which obviously we weren’t able to do as much of tonight because of the weather.”

The victory moved the Wildcats to 5-1 in the BRC, 6-2 overall. Menomonie defeated Rice Lake 35-0 Friday to improve to 5-1 as well. River Falls can wrap up a share of its second straight BRC title with a victory at winless Eau Claire North next week while Menomonie finishes the regular season at home against Eau Claire Memorial (3-3, 5-3).

Crail said Friday night’s win over Superior was one of the biggest in his three years as Wildcat coach.

“It’s up there, no doubt,” he said. “I think when you look at what we’re trying to do here, this kind of falls in line. To be able to keep us in the conversation for back-to-back conference titles, I think, is a big step for our program as a whole.”