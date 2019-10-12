Hudson qualified for the WIAA football playoffs for the fourth straight season, and seventh time in the last eight years, with a 21-13 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Friday night, Oct. 11, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Hunter Danielson ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and Jake Miller threw for one touchdown and ran for another, as the Raiders improved to 4-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, 4-4 overall. Eau Claire Memorial slipped to 3-3 in the conference, 5-3 overall.

Miller found Tyler Stubbendick for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Raiders were clinging to a 7-0 halftime lead before Danielson found paydirt from 15-yards out early in the third.

Miller capped Hudson’s scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run later in the quarter before Eau Claire Memorial put up two fourth-quarter scores to make the final 21-13.

Danielson rushed for 129 yards on 27 attempts while Miller had 61 yards on 15 carries and completed 4-of-11 passes for 99 yards.

The Raiders finished with 317 total yards, 218 on the ground, and Eau Claire Memorial totalled 276 yards but each team turned the ball over four times. Torin Phillips, Jack Erickson and Kade Sundeen each had an interception for Hudson while Phillips added five solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Erickson also made five total stops while Sundeen had a sack and a tackle for loss.

Hudson will wrap up the regular season at home Friday, Oct. 18, against Chippewa Falls (2-4, 2-6) at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium.