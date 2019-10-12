A win this Friday at Baldwin-Woodville would like get the Somerset football team into the WIAA state playoffs.

The Spartans are still alive in the playoff picture after they thrashed Amery 44-6 on Friday on the Warriors’ home field. The win makes Somerset 2-4 in the Middle Border Conference standings. It now looks as though any team that finishes with a 3-4 conference record will be included in the state playoff pool.

Friday’s win was exactly what the Spartans needed, on both sides of the ball. It was a huge game for the offense, which finished with 425 total yards. The Spartans gained 347 yards on the grounds, and they only had three carries for more than 11 yards. That meant the Spartans were able to generate lengthy, time-consuming drives that are the trademark of the Somerset offense.

Senior fullback Beaudee Smith was the backbone of the offensive success. He carried the ball 39 times, covering 163 yard drives. His longest carry was 16 yards, but he was consistently able to gain 5-7 yards per carry to keep the Spartan drives moving.

Smith’s success was augmented by the running of the halfbacks and quarterbacks. The Spartan halfbacks had seven carries, but they combined for 83 yards. Quarterback Ryan Kelly also carried for 83 yards on 12 attempts.

Smith scored three of the Spartan touchdowns, with Kelly, Tate Pitcher and Jackson Cook each scoring once.

Kelly completed two passes and they came on consecutive plays. The first went for 34 yards to Tysen Wink and the second went to Jon Richard for 44 yards on the next play.

Somerset’s defense was equally as imposing. Amery’s only touchdown came on the final play of the first half. The Warriors threw a “Hail Mary” pass with the receiver getting behind the Somerset secondary for a 54-yard touchdown.

While the season hasn’t gone ideally for the Spartans, they have a chance to put a strong finish on it. Friday’s game is at Baldwin-Woodville, which will be playing for a share of the conference title.

“Our playoff game will be Friday,” said Somerset coach Bruce Larson.

Larson said Somerset has an excellent history when facing B-W in conference games. Somerset is 16-1 in the last 17 MBC meetings between the teams.

Larson said young players are showing progress as they’re getting more comfortable playing at the varsity level. He used linemen like Wink, Jeremiah Richard and Corey Rose as players who have stepped up in recent games. He said the defensive secondary has also been playing at a high level in recent games.