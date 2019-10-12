Facing a 12-6 deficit at halftime in their Friday, Oct. 11, game against the Flambeau Falcons, the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves’ offense found a reliable refuge in Eli Gansluckner who scored the Wolves’ final two touchdowns of the night — one of which came in overtime.

Gansluckner forced overtime in the third quarter by running in a 7-yard touchdown then responded to Riley Ewer’s 11-yard, overtime touchdown with a 13-yard scoring run of his own. The Falcons’ (1-7 overall, 0-6 Lakeland Conference) overtime, 2-point conversion failed, but Gansluckner followed his own touchdown by scoring the game-winning two points of the night to give his team the 20-18 Lakeland Conference win.

Gansluckner recorded 49 total rushing yards on eight carries while Dalton Binkowski led the Wolves’ (2-6, 1-5) running game with 176 total rushing yards on 44 carries. The senior running back was the first Wolf to put his team on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Binkowski also recorded a whopping 20 tackles, which is just six tackles shy of his own school record set on Sept. 14, 2018, against the Pepin/Alma Eagles.

The Wolves will wrap up their season with a home game in Elmwood against the Unity Eagles (7-1, 6-0) on Friday, Oct. 18.

Mondovi 32, Spring Valley 29

The Spring Valley Cardinals had momentum on their side with 3 minutes, 17 seconds to play in their Friday, Oct. 11, game against the Mondovi Buffaloes — the only other Dunn-St. Croix Conference team with an undefeated record coming into Week 8 aside from the Cardinals.

The Buffaloes (8-0, 5-0) had tied the game at 29-29 with a 1-yard push from Carter Johnson, but the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1) blocked the point after kick attempt and gave their offense another chance to win the game.

However, a seven-play, 2:16 drive only resulted in a punt after the Cardinals reached fourth-and-9 at their own 30-yard line. The Cardinals attempted an onside kick, but the Buffaloes took over at Spring Valley’s 44-yard line and marched down to the 15-yard line where Raith Bauer sealed the game with a 32-yard field goal, which gave the Buffaloes a 32-29 lead with two seconds remaining in the game.

The Buffaloes recorded 424 yards of total offense on 72 plays compared to the Cardinals who were held to 362 yards on 48 plays. Mondovi was also 8-for-16 on third-down conversions while the Cardinals were only able to convert two of their 10 third-down attempts.

Brenden Williams recorded 191 yards of the Cardinals’ offense — 97 receiving yards and 94 rushing yards — and was responsible for two of the Cardinals’ four touchdowns. Aaron Borgerding added a 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Connor Ducklow caught a 20-yard pass from Borgerding with 4:54 remaining in the game to give the Cardinals’ their first and final lead of the fourth quarter.

Mike Bauer led the Cardinals’ defense with 12.5 total tackles.

The Cardinals will conclude their regular season with a home game against the Colfax Vikings (2-6, 2-3) on Friday, Oct. 18. They’ll need to defeat the Vikings and hope Durand (4-4, 3-2) can pull off an unlikely Week 9 upset over Mondovi in order to share the 2019 DSC title with the Buffaloes.

New Richmond 42, Ellsworth 6

The Ellsworth Panthers were held to 120 total yards of offense in their second straight loss on Friday, Oct. 11.

The New Richmond Tigers’ (6-2 overall, 5-1 Middle Border Conference) defense held the Panthers (5-3, 3-3) to 90 rushing yards on 27 carries and 30 receiving yards on 13 pass attempts while their offense racked up 261 rushing yards on 35 carries and 79 receiving yards on eight pass attempts.

Max Grand led the Panthers’ offense with 87 rushing yards on 15 carries and the Panthers’ only touchdown of the night, which came on an 18-yard touchdown carry in the final two minutes of the game.

New Richmond’s Joe Powers averaged 9.3 yards per carry and racked up 177 rushing yards, but no Tiger player recorded more than one touchdown in New Richmond’s six-touchdown night.

The Panthers will return home on Friday, Oct. 18, when they host the Osceola Chieftains (5-3, 4-2) who defeated St. Croix Central (6-2, 4-2) 28-27 in Week 8.



