The hopes of repeating as Middle Border Conference championships were extinguished in stunning fashion for the St. Croix Central football team on Friday night.

The Panthers scored with 23 seconds left in their game at Osceola, cutting Osceola’s lead to 28-27. Instead of attempting to kick the extra point, the Panther coaches decided to attempt a two-point conversion. The running play was stuffed two yards short of the goal line, locking up Osceola’s 28-27 win.

Central and Osceola are now tied for second place in the MBC standings with 4-2 records. Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond share the lead with 5-1 records, with one game remaining. Central will host Prescott in its regular season finale next Friday.

Central coach John Tackmann was blunt in discussing the ramifications of Friday’s loss.

“Conference is out of the picture. There’s no way Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond both lose,” he said.

The Panthers are hoping that this season can follow the course that 2016 team to the state title. The Panthers suffered a late loss that season, then quickly matured and grew together into a standout team. But Tackmann said that won’t come easily.

“You’ve got to find out what kind of man, what kind of player you want to be,” Tackmann said. “They’ve got some soul searching to do as an entire team.”

The Panthers struggled offensively in the first half and they were never able to get a lead in the game. Things could have been worse in the first half, except for the hustle of senior Trevor Kopacz. Osceola completed a long pass on the first play of the game. Kopacz chased down the receiver, forcing a fumble just before they reached the goal line. The ball bounded out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Osceola continued to apply pressure. The Chieftains got the only touchdown of the first quarter on a 38-yard run by Matthew Germain. The lead grew to 14-0 early in the second quarter when Logan Johnson broke through for a 21-yard run.

Central got the offensive spark they needed on their only pass completion of the night. Kopacz caught a pass from quarterback Tadan Holzer, carrying it 56 yards. That set up Gabe Siler’s score, sending the game to halftime with a 14-7 score.

The offense got untracked in the second half, but each time Central scored, Osceola answered back with a score. Central opened the second half with a drive that was capped by a four-yard run from Holzer.

The game didn’t stay tied long, with Osceola scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Central came back again, tying the score at 21-21 on Siler’s second touchdown of the game, an eight-yard run.

Osceola took the lead again with a Germain run, making the score 28-21.

The Panthers made a strong drive in the final minutes, with fullback Braeden Bloom scoring from four yards out. His score with 23 seconds remaining made the score 28-27.

Central’s offense finished with 220 yards rushing. Holzer led the team with 64 yards on 20 carries. Kopacz finished with 53 yards and Siler with 49 yards.

While the statistics were almost dead even with Osceola’s, Tackmann said it was motivation that made the difference in this game.

“Osceola played motivated. They played better than we did. Our focus has to be on playing a complete game,” Tackmann said. He there’s a possibility that Friday’s game will be the final home game of the Panther seniors, so he’s hoping to see their best effort.