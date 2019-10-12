The Hastings Raiders football team broke their four-game losing streak Friday night, Oct. 11, when they traveled to North St. Paul and routed the Polars 63-0. It was the most points the Raiders have scored in recent memory going back to at least 2011. It was windy and cold with occasional snow flurries which made the passing and kicking game treacherous. Senior quarterback Dylan Wagner attempted just four passes as Hastings ran for over 400 yards and seven touchdowns while senior C.J. Brenny and junior Simon Hedin did not miss a single extra point. With the win, the Raiders are now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon sub-district. They finish the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 16, when they host Apple Valley.

Hastings forced North St. Paul to punt on the first drive of the game and had a short field after the punt due to the wind. Wagner converted a 4th-and-2 on the drive and senior running back Devon McSorley had a touchdown called back because of holding, but eventually Wagner scored from 1 yard out and Hastings led 7-0 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. After another Polar punt and short field, McSorley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and it was 14-0 Hastings as the first quarter ended.

North St. Paul continued to struggle to move the ball and Hastings took advantage for their third straight score, this time a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Josh Anderson, his first touchdown of the season. Near the end of the first half, Wagner hit senior Will Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown and it was 28-0 at halftime.

Hastings started with the ball in the second half and McSorley wasted no time when he broke a 40-yard run deep into Polar territory and then senior wide receiver Danny Brown scored from 5 yards out to make it 35-0. The misfortune continued for North St. Paul when they fumbled deep in their own territory and senior quarterback Colby Zak scored his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard run and it was 42-0 with 6:15 left in the third quarter. The Raiders scored once more in the third when senior Mason Martin got in on the action with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 49-0.

The Raiders scored two more times in the fourth within 18 seconds of each other. Martin almost scored his second touchdown of the game but fumbled into the end zone where it was recovered by senior Jesse Schumacher to make it 56-0. Eighteen seconds later North St. Paul fumbled on their first play and it was recovered and returned for a touchdown by junior John Garcia. That made the score 63-0, which was the final.

Hastings ran for 415 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries for an average of over seven yards per carry. McSorley led all rushers with 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while six other Raiders had touchdowns. Martin was the second-leading rusher with 71 yards and Anderson had 65 yards.

Wagner passed just four times, completing three of them for 40 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had one catch for 14 yards and a touchdown while senior Jackson Kirchoff had two receptions for 26 yards. The Raider defense stood strong as they allowed barely over 100 yards and forced three touchdowns.

Hastings has quick turnaround as they host Apple Valley on Wednesday. The Eagles are also 3-4 after beating Mahtomedi 31-8 on Friday. They also have wins over Park of Cottage Grove and Henry Sibley.