The referees of the Elmwood/Plum City vs. Unity game had some final words for the Wolves’ assistant coaches as their season came to an end with a 42-6 loss on Friday night.

“I appreciate you guys staying so positive,” a referee said. “I know it isn’t always easy.”

The Wolves (2-7 overall, 1-6 Lakeland Conference) didn’t want to be the 2-7 team solely commended for their unfaltering positive attitudes this season, but when their chances of advancing to the WIAA Division 4 playoffs became bleak, it was their only option.

“We have a positive coaching staff,” senior quarterback Zack Phillips said. “Negativity was never an option.”

That was enforced even when facing the top team in the Lakeland Conference. And even when senior captain T.J. Asher went down 5 minutes into the Wolves’ daunting battle against the Unity Eagles (8-1, 7-0).

Down 6-0, the Wolves completed their drive without Asher with an incomplete pass but received some extra effort from senior Dalton Binkowski who forced a fumble on the Eagles’ punt return. Eli Gansluckner recovered the dropped ball and ran it back to the Eagles’ 4-yard line, giving the Wolves favorable field position and an opportune chance to get on the board. Binkowski didn’t let the opportunity pass him up and pushed in a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1.

“My whole career, I left everything on the field,” Binkowski said. “Even freshman year when I had to go in at quarterback, I gave everything I had. Sometimes the guys across from me were just more talented, but all you can do is scrap and fight every day.”

Binkowski led the Wolves offense with 129 rushing yards against the Eagles and recorded a game-high 11 tackles in his final high school football game. The senior linebacker hung up his high school career with 1,872 total yards of offense (second-best in program history) and a program-best 450 tackles. He also holds the Wolves’ game-high (26) and season-high (147) tackle records.

“That’s Dalton,” EPC’s head coach Mike Birtzer said. “Dalton is a kid that never gives up on a play. He’s somebody who’ll fight and scratch until the very end.”

The Wolves made it a one-possession game with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Eagles attacked the Wolves’ passing coverage once again and used a 29-yard touchdown reception from Avery Flaherty to take a 14-6 lead.

From there, the Wolves were only able to lean on flashes of hope for the future they saw such as a tackle for loss from Matt Baker on Unity’s first drive of the third quarter, an Ethan Rupakus tackle that held the Eagles to third-and-8, an EPC punt that hit the left shoulder of quarterback Jake Bloom and was recovered by Joey Bechel, or Binkowski’s final offensive drive of his high school career which featured three first-down conversions from the senior running back.

Binkowski was greeted by family, fans and friends who commended his school-record breaking career after his team’s loss, but instead of sulking in the frustration that besieged his senior season, the memorable Wolf expressed his optimism for the future of EPC football.

“This freshmen group has some good athletes,” Binkowski said. “They get football, and next year I want to come down here and see the scoreboard reversed.”

“There is hope,” Birtzer said. “There are kids out here who love football, and they’re going to keep getting better. If we can keep the weight room going, if we can keep them learning the game, they’re going to be pretty special.”

WI AREA SCORES

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0

The Panthers finish the regular season 5-4 overall and 3-4 in Middle Border Conference play.

Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0

Spring Valley finishes the regular season 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.

St. Croix Central 57, Prescott 6

The Cardinals wrap up their season 1-8 overall and 1-6 in MBC play.



