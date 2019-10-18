For the third time in the past quarter-century, the New Richmond football team is a Middle Border Conference champion. The Tigers completed their 2019 regular season with a 41-6 home-field win over Amery. The win leaves the Tigers with a 6-1 MBC record, meaning they share the conference championship with Baldwin-Woodville.

The Tigers will quickly turn their focus to the WIAA playoffs. Tiger coach Reggie Larson said he expects the Tigers to land in the Division 3 pool, with playoff brackets scheduled to be announced sometime on Saturday. Larson will take part in an on-line seeding meeting at 11 a.m. where the Tigers’ tournament bracket will be determined.

With Amery coming into Friday’s game without a win, the Tiger coaches didn’t want the team to lose focus. Larson said the team actually had a good week of practice, understanding that this game was their final chance to tune up for the playoffs in game conditions.

The Tigers were all business when the game started, scoring in the first two minutes. A 39-yard catch by Nolan Eckert and runs of 23 and 22 yards by Joey Powers set up the score, a two-yard blast by Cooper Strand.

Offensively, the Tigers looked sharp all night. It wasn’t the same case for the defense. Amery used a short passing attack that gave the Tigers problems at times. When Amery scored in the second quarter to cut the margin to 27-6, it was just the second time the Warriors crossed the goal line in their seven MBC games.

The coaches spread the offensive opportunities around. Quarterback Tim Salmon threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Joey Kidder caught two of the scoring passes, with Jacob Parent catching a 20-yarder. The running game was split between Powers and Zach Panek. Panek produced the biggest play of the game, scoring on a 58-yard run in the second quarter. It was a skillful piece of running as he patiently waited for his downfield blocks while breaking several arm tackles.

The coaches tried to get the seniors as much game time as possible to make the Senior Night game a positive experience for everyone. The reserves played most of the scoreless second half.

While the coaches were already looking forward to the playoff process, they saw the good and bad from Friday’s game. For the defense, the bad jumped out to the coaches.

“If we play like tonight, that will get you beat,” Larson said of the defense’s chances of success in the playoffs. “If we play like we did against Central, Ellsworth, we can go a long way.”

In discussing the offense, Larson got a big smile at the mention of the offensive line.

“O line coach (Paul) Riordan has done a fantastic job. They’ve learned to love to work, to love to play football. They’re coming together as a group,” Larson said.

Salmon has become a strong leader as the Tigers’ quarterback since taking on the starting role early last season. He said being a conference champion is special, especially winning in the Tigers’ final year as a member of the MBC.

“We all wanted to end (being in the conference) with a special year,” Salmon said.

The experience Salmon gained last season helped to prepare him for this season, building a strong relationship with his coaches and his receivers.

“The offensive line has gone a great job. That’s been huge,” Salmon made sure to say.