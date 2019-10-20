Peter Noreen threw three touchdown passes, Michael Krueger ran for two and caught another, and the Wildcat football team dominated winless Eau Claire North 41-6 to clinch its second straight Big Rivers Conference title in the regular season finale Friday night, Oct. 25, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

The victory gave the Wildcats a final conference record of 6-1 to earn them a share of the 2019 conference title with Menomonie. River Falls won the BRC title outright in 2018.

The Wildcat’s reward was a No. 3 seed in the eight-team, Division 3 Group A bracket. They will open up the postseason with a Level 1 home game against No. 6 Rhinelander Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at David Smith Stadium in River Falls.

Last Friday in Eau Claire, Noreen attempted just four passes but three went for touchdowns, all in the second quarter. He hit Joe Stoffel for a 44-yard score, Michael Tiffany for an 11-yard strike and Kruger for a 46-yard touchdown to put the Wildcat’s up 28-0 at halftime. Krueger had opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Krueger scored his third touchdown on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter and Cole Evavold scored his first touchdown of the season five minutes later to make it a 41-0 game before a North touchdown and missed extra point in the fourth quarter made the final 41-6.

Noreen was a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 157 yards while Krueger carried the ball 10 times for 85 yards and Evavold had nine carries for 83. Eight different Wildcats ran the ball for a total of 297 yards with an average of 9.6 yards per carry.

River Falls will take a 7-2 overall record into Friday’s playoff opener while Rhinelander, who was 3-3 in the Great Northern Conference, is 6-3 overall. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Medford (9-0) or No. 7 Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (6-3) the following weekend. Menomonie (8-1) earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Lakeland (6-3) Friday night while No. 4 New Richmond (7-2) will host No. 5 Mosinee (6-3).

River Falls and Menomonie are two of six Big Rivers Conference teams that qualified for postseason play. Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial will compete in Division 1 and Superior and Chippewa Falls made the Division 2 field.