The playoffs were in sight, but the Spring Valley Cardinals had to take care of the Colfax Vikings on Friday, Oct. 18, before they could move on to the postseason.

They did so with a 42-0 win — their fourth shutout win of the regular season.

The Cardinals’ (8-1) 42-point offense was led by senior quarterback Aaron Borgerding who recorded two rushing touchdowns along with 104 rushing yards and 84 passing yards. Borgerding was 3-for-4 in pass attempts while Colfax’s (2-7) Ryan Albricht was 7-for-19 for 96 passing yards.

Brayden Wolf also added two touchdowns — one 8-yard rushing touchdown and a 21-yard touchdown reception.

Nate Fesenmaier led the Cardinals’ running game with 111 rushing yards and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the second quarter of Friday’s game.

Brenden Williams gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game with a 55-yard rushing touchdown at the 10:44 mark of the first quarter.

The Cardinals finished second in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference behind Mondovi (6-0) with a 5-1 conference record and earned a No. 2 seed in the Division 6 Sectional 1 bracket. They’ll host DSC opponent Durand (4-5) in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25.

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0

The Ellsworth Panthers ended their 2019 season with their first shutout loss of the season on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Osceola Chieftains (6-3) marched to their 28-0 win by holding the Panthers (5-4) to 138 offensive yards — 60 of which came from sophomore running back Max Grand who was held to 3.8 yards per carry on his 16 attempts.

Ellsworth’s junior quarterback Mason Anderson was 10-for-19 in pass attempts for a total of 57 passing yards. He connected with Jack Janke, his top receiver of the night, three times for a total of 23 receiving yards from the sophomore receiver.

Mike Hines led Ellsworth’s defense with seven total tackles.

The Panthers were initially included on the WIAA’s playoff qualifying list but were removed once the score of Union Grove’s 28-14 win over Elkhorn was corrected. Union Grove’s win bumped them up to Division 3, moved Jefferson to Division 4, and kicked Ellsworth — a bubble team — out of playoff contention.

St. Croix Central 57, Prescott 6

The Prescott Cardinals avoided a shutout loss on Friday, Oct. 18, but were unable to slow down the St. Croix Central Panthers’ 41-points-per-game offense in their final game of the 2019 season, which ended in a 57-6 loss.

Senior Wyatt Holum put the Cardinals (1-8) on the board with an 80-yard rushing touchdown at the 8:51 mark of the first quarter, but the Panthers controlled the game from then on.

The Panthers (1-8) went on to record 347 yards of offense and held the Cardinals to just 119 — 91 of which came from Holum.

Prescott’s junior quarterback Kyle Holman completed one of his five pass attempts for a loss of one yard while SCC’s Tadan Holzer was 4-for-5 in pass attempts for 74 total passing yards.

Trevor Kopacz led SCC’s offense with 74 rushing yards on nine carries and 53 receiving yards on two catches.

The Cardinals were 1-for-11 on third-down conversions while the Panthers completed seven of their 11 third-down attempts.

Prescott senior co-captain Riley Anfinson recorded seven total tackles in his final high school football game.



