Wednesday night, Oct. 16, at Todd Field was a night to forget for the Hastings Raiders football team. After trailing the Apple Valley Eagles 21-7 at halftime in the regular season finale for both teams, the game snowballed for the Raiders as they were outscored 21-0 in the third quarter and eventually blown out 45-7. Hastings finished the season with an overall record of 3-5 and earned the No. 3 seed for the Section 3AAAAA playoffs. They will host the No. 6 Henry Sibley Warriors, who are win-less on the season, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Raiders beat the Warriors 16-7 in Week 1.

The matchup followed the trend of recent years where the two teams have exchanged blowout wins. Last year the Raiders won 34-0 at Todd Field, while the year before that they traveled to Apple Valley during the regular season and lost 38-14 and in sections played there again and were blown out 56-13.

A game that got out of hand

Both teams punted on their first possessions of the game, and after another Raider punt Apple Valley scored on a 59-yard quarterback keeper by Noah Halmar and led 7-0 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter. The Raiders responded when senior quarterback Dylan Wagner hit senior wide receiver Jackson Kirchoff for a 30-yard-plus reception inside the Apple Valley 10 yard-line. Senior running back Devon McSorley then scored from 1 yard out and tied the game 7-7 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Apple Valley retook the lead on their next possession when Tony Anger scored from 1 yard out -- which would be his first of three touchdowns on the game -- and the Eagles led 14-7 with 9:42 left in the first half. Hastings was then pinned inside their own 10 yard line on their next possession after a muffed kick return. McSorley broke a 27-yard run to get them out of the shadow of their own end zone and later on in the drive Wagner hit senior Will Johnson for 28 yards. However, Hastings was forced to punt from the Apple Valley 35 and pinned the Eagles inside their own 20. Apple Valley drove down the field and scored on another Anger touchdown run and led 21-7 with 1:36 left before halftime. Hastings made a valiant attempt to score before halftime -- including a 30-yard pass to senior wide receiver Danny Brown -- but Wagner was intercepted with 49 seconds left in the half and 21-7 Eagles was the halftime score.

The game got out of hand for the Raiders quickly once the second half started. They fumbled the opening kickoff of the third quarter and less than a minute later they scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7. On the next kickoff, Apple Valley squib-kicked and the ball took a bad bounce over the Raider returner’s head and Hastings was pinned inside their 10 yard-line. They went 3-and-out and were forced to punt, then Anger scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 35-7 Eagles with 6:15 left in the game.

Head coach Dana Strain said there was not one thing, or a couple things, that Apple Valley did to really give the Raiders trouble. He cited the short fields the defense was forced to defend against and just a few plays that did not go Hastings’ way, like the fumble and bad bounce on the kickoff, which caused the game to snowball for the Raiders.

The Hastings offense continued to struggle and punted again, but this time Apple Valley ran the punt back as senior Bilhal Kone went 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-7. The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the first 7-plus minutes of the second half. Wagner was then intercepted by Kone, who finished off Apple Valley’s drive with a 28-yard field goal and it was 45-7 with 11:11 remaining during running time. The Raiders last-ditch effort to score again was halted as they turned the ball over on downs inside the Apple Valley 5 yard line and the game ended at 45-7.

After Hastings’ scoring drive to tie the game at 7-7, they really struggled to get things going and maintain drives. Strain said they were able to run the ball ok, but outside of a few big plays the passing game struggled at times, especially when they needed to come from behind.

Despite the score, Apple Valley only managed 286 total yards as they had short field after short field. However, they did force three turnovers which all led to points.

Hastings managed 212 total yards, 100 on the ground and 112 through the air. Wagner completed 4-of-14 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions while senior quarterback Colby Zak was 1-for-4 for 17 yards. McSorley led all rushers with 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and Zak ran three times for 20 yards. Johnson led all receivers with two receptions for 30 yards while Kirchoff, Brown and senior Izzy Arnold all had one catch each.

Kone was a game changer for Apple Valley, doing a little bit of everything for the Eagles, and the Raiders had a lot of trouble containing him. He rushed 9 times for 48 yards, caught a pass for 13 yards and pulled in an interception on defense. His greatest impact came on special teams, however, as he had two kickoff returns for 68 yards and three punt returns for 79 yards and a touchdown. Kone was also the Eagles kicker, where he was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points and also made a 28-yard field goal.

Looking ahead to Henry Sibley

Hastings first-round sections game on Tuesday, Oct. 22, will be a rematch of Week 1 as the Henry Sibley Warriors come back to Todd Field. The Raiders won the first game 16-7 but all the scoring came in the first half. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s game, Hastings hopes that they will get two starting offensive linemen back who were hurt for or during the game against Apple Valley, but Strain said both will most likely be game-time decisions because of the short week.

That will directly affect the rushing attack, which Henry Sibley did a good job against in the first week as the Raiders ran 28 times for just 131 total yards. Strain said they have to do a better job of running the ball against the Warriors the second time around and believes his players’ familiarity with Henry Sibley will help with that.

Defensively, Strain said they have to do a better job of limiting big plays and containing Henry Sibley’s junior quarterback Cameron Latvis. Latvis scored the Warriors’ only touchdown on a 72-yard QB keeper back in Week 1, ran for 163 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and also completed 16-of-32 passes for 149 yards and an interception.

Hastings has won eight-straight games against Henry Sibley, both in the regular season and sections. The last time the Warriors beat the Raiders was in 2013 during sections when Henry Sibley won at Todd Field 28-21.