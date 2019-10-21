The post-season schedules are set for the WIAA fall sports, with football and volleyball schedules being completed.

Among area football teams, River Falls and New Richmond drew opening home games, with Hudson and St. Croix Central starting the playoffs on the road.

Hudson is competing in Division 1 in the football playoffs. The Raiders open the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. by playing at fourth seed Neenah.

River Falls and New Richmond get home playoff games in Division 3. River Falls is the third seed and will host Rhinelander, the sixth seed. The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday at UW-River Falls. New Richmond, the fourth seed, will host Mosinee, the fifth seed, at 7 p.m. on Friday.

St. Croix Central will get a Middle Border Conference rematch in the opening round of Division 4 action. The Panthers, the fifth seed, will play at fourth-seeded Osceola at 7 p.m. on Friday. Both teams finished 5-2 in the MBC. Osceola won the first meeting between the teams, 28-27.

Volleyball seeds

The Hudson, New Richmond and St. Croix Central volleyball teams will open their tournament runs at home on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls are competing in Division 1. New Richmond is the eighth seed and will host ninth-seeded Superior on Thursday. The winner of that match will play Saturday at River Falls. The Wildcats are the top seed in the regional bracket.

Hudson is the fifth seed in the Division 1 bracket. The Raiders will host Chippewa Falls, the 12th seed on Thursday. The winner of that match will play Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s match between Merrill (4) and D.C. Everest (13).

In Division 2, St. Croix Central received the fourth seed. The Panthers will host Somerset, the 13th seed, on Thursday. The winner of that match will play Saturday, facing the winner of Thursday’s match between Ashland (5) and Northwestern (12).

Central finished the Middle Border Conference season last Tuesday with a four-set win over Prescott. The Panthers finished in second place in the MBC with a 6-1 record.

Central lost the opening set against Prescott, 26-24. The Panthers got steadily better in the match, winning the final three sets 25-20, 25-10 and 25-20.

Central coach Mindy Widiker said Katie Larson, Olivia Cleary and Autumn Brown led the Panthers’ hitting attack. Widiker credited the team with having a strong passing night in the win. Widiker said she hopes the Panthers can run a quicker attack in the playoffs that will keep opponents off-guard defensively.