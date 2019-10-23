The Hastings Raiders football team ran all over the Henry Sibley Warriors Tuesday night, Oct. 22, at Todd Field on their way to a 28-0 win. The Raiders, who are the No. 3 seed in the Section 3AAAAA playoffs, got out to a big lead early over the No. 6 Warriors and cruised in the second half to victory. Hastings ran for over 200 yards, led by senior running back Devon McSorley who had over 150 yards by himself, and racked up almost 300 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Raider defense was lights out as they held the Warriors to barely over 100 yards in total offense.

“I think we just got more comfortable running the ball and I needed to follow my reads, follow the hole,” McSorley said about the difference between running the ball Week 1 against Henry Sibley as opposed to Tuesday night.

“I think we all just felt more prepared for this and we’ve been together for way longer,” said senior lineman Sam Valentine. “We also knew that this our last time here and we wanted to leave here the right way. It’s a great place given to us by the city so we felt we needed to leave here the right way.”

Hastings started fast off fast with plenty of help from Henry Sibley. The Warriors started with the ball and went three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, the ball barely got a couple feet off the ground and went into the back of a Henry Sibley lineman. It was recovered by the Raiders and senior running back Devon McSorley scored from 4 yards out later on in the drive to make it 7-0 Hastings with 9 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

On Henry Sibley’s next possession, junior Raider defensive back Michael Gruwell came up with an interception on a tipped ball and Hastings started at the Warrior 45-yard line. The Raiders drove down, survived a fumble in the red zone and McSorley scored his second touchdown of the night from 1 yard out with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Hastings led Henry Sibley 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

The Warriors were finally able to get something going at the beginning of the second quarter, but the Hastings defense held firm as Gruwell hauled in his second interception of the night, this time on a fade to the end zone where he leaped high for the catch and was just barely able to keep a foot in bounds. Starting at their own 20, the Raiders moved methodically down the field, the highlight being a 27-yard pitch and catch from senior quarterback Dylan Wagner to senior tight end Izzy Arnold. Wagner capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jackson Kirchoff to give Hastings a 21-0 lead with just 39 seconds left in the first half.

Hastings started with the ball in the second half and looked to be set to go up 28-0 before Wagner was intercepted deep in Henry Sibley territory. Henry Sibley was not able to do anything and soon the Raiders were driving again but turned the ball over on downs near the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Hastings really started to impose their will at the line of scrimmage and McSorley scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Raiders up 28-0 with 6:55 left in the game. Henry Sibley was unable to muster any type of a comeback and 28-0 was the final.

Valentine said that the one thing the team is really doing well is keeping the right mindset.

“We always stay positive, we’re never negative to each other, to the refs, to the coaches, other people,” he said. “I think we are always positive and we always play with each other and we play for each other.”

McSorley led the rushing attack with 29 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow senior running back Josh Anderson added 10 carries for 46 yards and senior wide receiver Joe Nauer had 3 rushes for 25 yards.

Wagner was efficient in the passing game, going 5-for-9 for 76 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kirchoff led the wide receiving corps with 3 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Seniors Izzy Arnold and Danny Brown had one catch each.

The Hastings defense held Henry Sibley to just 56 yards rushing and 46 yards passing. They forced two turnovers, both interceptions by Gruwell.

Hastings will next face No. 2 Apple Valley in Apple Valley on Saturday, Oct. 26. It will be the second time the Raiders and Eagles have faced off in less than two weeks. Apple Valley came to Todd Field and blew out Hastings 45-7 on Wednesday, Oct. 15, which helped them secure the No. 2 seed.

Both McSorley and Valentine said they will primarily be forgetting the previous game against the Eagles.

“We know that we have to stop No. 1 (Bilhal Kone) and No. 5 (Tony Anger), but beyond that we flush everything else and we start new,” Valentine said.

“Yeah we just throw it out, it’s a new season, we start 0-0, now we’re 1-0, we just need to throw it away and play a new game,” McSorley added.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Park of Cottage Grove beat No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy 27-12 at Park. The Wolfpack will play top-seeded St. Thomas Academy.